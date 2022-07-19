Camila Cabello, listen to the new album “Familia”

Out today, Friday 8th April, Familiathe third studio album by Camila Cabello. The disc contains 12 tracks, including singles Don’t Go Yet And Bam Bam with Ed Sheeran.

In the new album of the American singer, in addition to the British singer-songwriter, we find: Willow in Psychofreaka song that tells of his separation from Fifth Harmony, Yotuel in Lola and Maria Becerra in Hasta Los Dientes.

Camila Cabello told a Billboard that Familia it is a celebration of his friends and loved ones. “This album means community to me. It means sharing joy and success with other people, whatever that means. A lot is inspired by my relationships: with my family, with friends, with my (ex) partner … it’s all about connections with other people, so, Familia“

Familiarize thema comes three years from Romancealbum by Camila Cabello released in 2019. This reached # 3 on the Billboard 200, spending a total of 41 weeks on the chart. Additionally, four singles from the project made it onto the Billboard Hot 100.

My Oh Mysingle in collaboration with DaBaby, reached the highest position, reaching # 12 on the chart.

As for previously released singles of Familia by Camila Cabello, Bam Bam And Don’t Go Yet they are respectively at position # 23 and # 43 of the ranking.

Listen to Familia, the new album by Camila Cabello



