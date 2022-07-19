Camila Cabello against the paparazzi and criticism of her body

It is not easy to be one celebrity when it comes to keeping your own privacy. He knows it well Camila Cabellointernational pop star who, whenever he wants to enjoy a day of Relax on the beach, she is literally chased by paparazzi. And, every time, she gets overwhelmed by criticisms about his body. But this time the singer decided to replicateand he did it with a long post on Instagram.

“Every time I go to this beach club in Miami I get paparazzi. Somehow when I arrive the paparazzi immortalize me in my bikini and every time I feel super vulnerable and unprepared. I wore bikinis that were too small and I didn’t care what I looked like, then I looked at the photos online and the comments and I felt so upset. “

This, said Cabello, had a great influence on his self-esteem and the way he sees his own body, too often the subject of criticism e fooling around by web users, who always expect a physicist from a super star perfect And sculptural like those that appear on social (which do not correspond at all to the reality).

“Photoshop, restrictive diets, excess exercise and the choice of angles that make our bodies look different than they are when they appear in their natural form, when we take a deep breath, when we eat […]. I am a single woman in her twenties in the midst of a lot of promotion, and I want to feel good. Today I got a new bikini, a fucking cute outfit, put on lip gloss and didn’t eat anything heavy before going to the beach, because I knew it was basically going to be a photo shoot. I held my belly so much that my abs hurt, I didn’t breathe, I hardly smiled and was so aware of where the paparazzi were that I couldn’t let go and relax. “

Camila Cabello talked about how, in the society today, the culture of the perfectionof the flawless body, of Photoshop, of the photos on social networks full of filters. So much so that, by now, we can no longer enjoy a moment of relaxation without thinking about how we should look in the eyes of others.

“I felt the emptiness and sadness of the thoughts of our culture, which have become my thoughts. I wanted to talk about this because we see pictures of women and praise them for the way they look, slim or healthy, but what is healthy if we are so obsessed with our bodies? […]. I haven’t gotten to that point in my journey yet where I can not care. Intellectually, I know how I look doesn’t determine how healthy, happy or sexy I am. Emotionally, the messages I receive from the world are strong in my head. Ironically, all therapy, all work is trying to go back and feel like I did when I was seven and went to the beach. “

With a postscript, then, the singer confessed to having tried to escape from the paparazzi: “I ran off to the pool area where I hope the paparazzi can’t reach me, but they literally hide in the bushes sometimes, I’m exhausted“.