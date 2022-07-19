Cameron Diaz reveals why she abandoned her acting career

Cameron Diaz talks about the most romantic scene in ‘The Holiday’.

The 30 best Movistar+ movies for all tastes.

There was a time when Cameron Diaz He was one of the heavyweights in Hollywood. The actress debuted in the world of acting with ‘The Mask’ in 1994, and after that she would participate in some films that today we consider classics of cinema, such as ‘Something about Mary’ or ‘Charlie’s Angels’ . Therefore, it is not surprising that everyone was surprised when she announced her retirement from the industry in 2018.

Four years after his last film, ‘Annie’, Cameron Diaz put an end to his successful career. Since then, there have been very few occasions in which the actress has spoken on this subject. In a recent interview on Kevin Hart’s ‘Hart to Heart’ program, the actress opened up about the reasons that led her to leave the film industry.

In this interview, she revealed that although she loved being an actress, she felt that she had reached a point where she was not in control of her own life. “When I turned 40 I realized that there were many experiences that she had not lived and that there were aspects that I did not control”, he recounted.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

“When you get very involved in something over a long period of time, you don’t control certain aspects of your life. It’s fun to act, I love it. But I wanted to make my life more manageable. My routine in a day is literally what I can do for myself and my family,” added Cameron, who married Benji Madden in 2015. Four years later their first child together, Raddix, was born.

Although she is aware that there are people who may not understand this decision, Diaz makes it clear that she does not regret this change. Moreover, she has claimed to feel “complete” with her new life. She is now able to dedicate herself to her family and the wine company that she launched in 2019, Avaline.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io