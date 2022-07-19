Cameron Diaz: how is the life of the actress after leaving the performance | Hollywood | Celebs nnda-nnlt | SHOWS

Many actors decided to leave the hectic life of filming and become ‘normal people’, even disappearing completely from the acting world. This seems to be the case for Cameron Diaz, who for a few years left the recording sets to be a woman like any other. Next, we will tell you what the American does after leaving acting.

Cameron Diaz is remembered for being in the universe of Hollywood actresses of the 90’s. His career was on the rise and for a long time he became one of the indisputable for the film industry. Her work has been so good that despite being away from film work for many years, she is still considered by critics as one of the best in the entire history of the seventh art.

The veteran actress is a native of San Diego, California, United States, where she was born on August 30, 1972. From the age of 15 she began to demonstrate her talent, first as a model, since she still had to share this job with her work as a student, which was a condition to be able to continue developing as an artist.

WHAT DOES CAMERON DIAZ DO AFTER RETIRING FROM ACTING?

a day came that Cameron Diaz she understood that it was time to pause the hectic life that being one of the best actresses in the world gave her Hollywood. When she was around 40 years old, the actress took a step to the side of her and she decided that the time had come to see for the people who really mattered to her. It was at that moment that she made the decision to leave acting, according to what she tells in an interview for the program ‘Hart to Hart’.

“I wasn’t running my life. One day I understood that my daily routine should be everything that I could handle and do for myself., without delegating to other people to solve them. When you do something at a really high level over a long period of time, which takes you all the time, you miss out on delivering to other people.”told the remembered protagonist of “Los Ángeles de Charly”.

The actress was one of the most requested faces by Hollywood producers (Photo: BEN STANSALL / AFP)

“There were a lot of parts of my life that I wasn’t touching and that I wasn’t managing as well as I needed to. It’s fun to act and I love it. If the opportunity arises I will return, but with other conditions. Today my life is focused elsewhere”he added.

2019 was a totally special year for the actress, as her daughter was born, Raddix. Despite the fact that many inquired to meet Cameron’s first-born, her photographs were not very frequent, and she took it upon herself to speak to the actress in an interview that she gave time after giving birth.

“People know who I am, but I want her to have autonomy. For these reasons they will not see many photos of her, especially of her face ”explained the interpreter, who hints that she does not want her little girl to carry the backpack that means being the daughter of Cameron Diaz.

Currently, Diaz dedicates himself to his new venture, which is totally different from the work he has done in recent decades. She has a line of wines,’Avaline‘, which she launched in association with a friend in the middle of 2020. The drinks she recommends are white and rosé wines, produced only with organic grapes, since they do not have sugars because they have been released based on chemicals.

“LA MASCARA”, “CHARLIE’S ANGELS” AND OTHER PRODUCTIONS WHERE CAMERON DIAZ WORKED

When he was barely 20 years old, Cameron Diaz began to venture, almost by chance, into acting. With the vehemence that his young age gave him, he went with everything in his role, which was in an erotic short film in 1992, which was called “She’s Not Angel”.

Years later, recalling this experience, the actress, a little more mature, said that it was fun to participate in that production, although she was clear that it was not something she would like to continue doing, since she was looking for other bets.

It was then that in 1994 her career took a tremendous leap when she was summoned to participate in the successful film “The mask” where he was the partner of the protagonist, played by the also consecrated Jim Carrey. Although she did not have much exposure on the tape, she only had a few texts to make her full potential clear.

Your participation in “The Mask”, without a doubt, it opened many doors and contracts for her that she would take advantage of. Among her most remembered productions we find: “honeyless moon” (nineteen ninety six), “My best friend’s Wedding” (1997) and “Charlie’s Angels” (2000). She then has participated in more than 40 films, which she has even shot at the same time, so it is logical that this led to an inevitable tiredness that made her decide to leave everything and dedicate herself to her family and her her new business.