Cameron Diaz confesses the reason why he decided to leave the cinema









His goodbye caught us off guard. The last time we saw her on the big screen was in the musical annie. It was then that Cameron Diaz decided to take a break that ended up becoming his retirement. At 41, the actress left the cinema, the profession that catapulted her to the top of Hollywood and that gave her so much joy. “It’s fun to do, I love it. I love acting“, Says the interpreter. So, what happened? After so long, the actress confesses on the Kevin Hart program the real reason behind his decision.

“When you do something at a really high level for a long period of time, other parts of you have to be given to other people,” explains Cameron Diaz. The actress felt that she was not devoting enough time to other facets of her personal life. “I just really wanted to make my life manageable. My routine in a day is literally what I can manage myself“He assures. Do you regret it? Not at all. Surely saying goodbye to a profession you love so much has to be very difficult, but Cameron Diaz says feel “complete” after the change, despite the fact that there are people who do not understand his position or his way of seeing life. It doesn’t matter to him. The actress knows what she wants and what is best for her.

“ “

can now happen more time with your familythe one he has built together with his partner, the musician benji madden. This is another of the reasons why the actress has left her profession behind. They said ‘I do’ in 2015 and now they have a daughter together: Radixx Madden. “My next few years will focus eA end being a wife and mother, which is the most satisfying that has happened to me in my life”, Diaz confessed a few months ago in an interview.













Cameron Diaz and her partner Benji Madden Â©GTRESONLINE GTRES