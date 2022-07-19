Cameron Diaz at 49 appears without makeup taking a walk with her daughter and her husband

Cameron Diaz , 49, was caught with her husband Benji Madden and their 2-year-old daughter Raddix while out for a walk. The actress, after a break of 10 years, finally returns to the screens to co-star with Jamie Foxx in the Netflix movie “Back in Action”.

The actress recently took advantage of her free time to go for a walk with her loved ones in Malibu, California. What was most surprising is that the actress She didn’t wear makeup for said family outing, but she still looked naturally beautiful.

Cameron Diaz wore a loose white long-sleeved shirt, jeans, and a purple sweater draped over her shoulders to keep out the cold. As an accessory he wore a pair of reading glasses on top of his head and also carried a black bag.

For his part, her husband, Benji Madden, 43, also dressed casual in a gray hoodie and camo shorts. The Good Charlotte guitarist held hands with her daughter Raddix, who looked absolutely adorable in a pale blue jumpsuit and pink crocs.

The family of three usually keep a low profile and are rarely seen together in public.

A source close to the couple revealed to Us Weekly that the couple have “discussed” having another baby and “have even been looking at surrogate options for a while now.” Cameron and Benji used a surrogate for their daughter Raddix, who was born in December 2019.

Recommended video: Carmen Villalobos confirm their marital breakdown with Sebastián Caicedo