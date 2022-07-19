Cameron Díaz announces definitive retirement from acting; reveals motives

Digital Millennium

Cameron Diaz starred in blockbuster movies of the 1990s, including My best friend’s Wedding, crazy about mary either The mask; However, she decided to get away from the cameras and reflectors in 2014. Now, the actress shared that she does not plan to return to the recording set, because she prefers to dedicate herself completely to taking care of her daughter, Raddix Maddenwho was born in December 2019.

In an interview in the radio show Quarantined With Bruce, Cameron Diaz spoke of his retirement from acting. He indicated that at this time his priority is be a mother and wifea stage that actress described as “The best of his life.

“My next few years will be focused on being a wife and a mother, which is the most satisfying thing that has ever happened to me (…) It has been the best thing in my life so far, without a doubt. I feel like it’s everything I’ve ever hoped for.” a lot of time. I can dedicate myself to it without having other distractions,” said Cameron Diaz.

She mentioned that she cannot keep up the same pace of work as before, now that she is a mother. She added that she can’t even consider being away from her daughter for more than 10 hours a day to shoot a movie.

“I can’t imagine being a mother, at the point where I am now, with my daughter in her first year. Having to be on a set, you know, 14 hours, 16 hours a day away from her” , said.

Currently, Cameron Diaz is focused on her wine brand “Avaline” and, of course, her family, for this reason she said that she does not think she will return to the big screen.

“You can never say anything to life, I’m not that kind of person, but to make a movie again? I don’t think about it, but hey, who knows, but I can’t imagine being a mother now,” she commented.

