Cameron Diaz and her slam on the tyrant of beauty: “I don’t even clean my face anymore”

From being one of the most desirable actresses on the planet, to not worrying about her image to the point of not even cleaning her face. Away from the big screen, the actress confesses to having freed herself from the slavery of the prevailing beauty canons in Hollywood

To have a perfect smile, hair as bright as the golden rays of the California sun, an iron abdomen and legs as iron as they are endless. From the outside, everything looks ideal, so ‘in place’ and as perfect as it is disgustingly enviable. But, like any pact in life, the contract with the macicez and youth (almost) eternal also has its dodgy clauses and small print which, if not managed sensibly, leads headlong into a physical enslavement incompatible with life…because like it or not, there is no ‘cure’ for aging.

Tired of being subjected to this tyrant of everlasting beauty and lushness, Cameron Diaz has just confessed, in an interview with singer Michelle Visage for her BBC podcast ‘Rule Breakers’, that she has become so fed up with watching his image during his career that now practically does not even wash his face. “I spent about seven hours a day sitting in front of a mirror. It was something very toxic“.

Although it is hard to believe recalling those images of her running along the beach in a bikini with a surfboard under her arm, the woman for whom half the planet yearned (and, probably, the other, too) has confessed that she suffered in her skin ” the same objectification and social exploitation to which women are subjected. I’ve fallen for them myself, it’s hard not to look in the mirror and judge yourself by someone else’s beauty standards.

I still have a big nose. Or the ass, fallen. Maybe I could use a bigger bra size. Damn frown! Nobody, not even the goddesses of Hollywood, the most desired misses or the most sought-after top models, is safe from the relentless hammer of complexes. Neither did Cameron Diaz who, as he reported on the BBC, flogged himself until he hit rock bottom: “Why am I sitting here being so mean to myself? My body is strong. My body is capable. Why am I going to talk bad to him? Why am I going to be like this with him when he has taken me so far, “the actress wondered.

Until, one good day (which, ‘curiously’, coincided with his last job to date in the cinema), he decided to send everything… there, exactly: “Already I don’t care about my appearance at all. It’s literally the last thing on my mind. I don’t do anything to myself. What’s more, I don’t even clean my face anymore. Hopefully twice a month!” he exclaimed, laughing.

But, beware, this does not mean that the actress, who will turn 50 in August, has ‘left’, but that her priority is now to “feel good and enjoy life”, two goals for which she considers essential “stay physically strong“.

A detail in which, by the way, the psychologist Brgida Higueras Madsen affects. “The pressure we feel is brutal. But, in my opinion, what is most unsettling is that fine line between being subjected to the culture of beauty and youth, especially in the case of women, which can produce the opposite effect, causing us great discomfort, and becoming aware of the importance of taking care of ourselves for an internal motivation linked to health”.

No one is unaware that, no matter how much the ‘body positive’ banner is raised, “youth and beauty are two values ​​on the rise, closely linked to success”. However, Higueras Madsen advocates that ‘slow aging’ that “makes us aware of the importance of take care of ourselves with sense and balance“. And, in case we are forgetting, it reminds us that this desire to be well has a limit: “The point at which this mission makes us suffer“. Clearer…

Postscript: By the way, Cameron Diaz is still just as gorgeous.