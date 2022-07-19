Cameron Diaz admits she no longer cares about her appearance

Cameron Diaz He seems to be enjoying his retirement from acting. And while I’m obviously very happy for her, it’s sad to know that we’ll never have another collaboration with Nancy Meyers (rest in peace, ‘The Holiday 2’). In the podcast Michelle Visage’s ‘Rule Breakers’, in an episode released this week, Diaz spoke about his decision to quit acting (Diaz’s last film credit is the remake from 2014’s ‘Annie’, in which she played Miss Hannigan. What a way to go, by the way.)

In the podcastCameron Diazwhose current project is the wine brand AvalineWine, said retiring from acting has freed her from the burden of constantly worrying about her looks. “I am absolutely a victim of all the objectification and social exploitation that women are subjected to,” says the actress. ‘I myself have believed all that at certain times’.

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Cameron Diazwho was a model before beginning her acting career in the 1994 film ‘The Mask’ with Jim Carrey, adds that it was a challenge not to compare herself to her peers.

“It’s hard not to look at yourself and judge yourself against other markers of beauty, and I think that’s one of the most important things,” she says. ‘The last eight years, girl, I’m like wild. I am like a wild animal, like a beast. You start to tear yourself apart, you know. And you say to yourself: Why am I sitting here, being so mean to myself? My body is strong, my body is capable. Why am I going to speak ill of him? Why should I be mean to him when he’s gotten me this far?’

As a result, Diaz, who turns 50 this year, says she barely pays attention to her looks now: ‘I literally don’t do anything. I never wash my face. Twice a month, if I’m lucky, I say to myself: Oh, I better wear this. Once it works, right? Like that’s all I have to do,’ she jokes. ‘I’m just not in that place right now where I put any energy.’

Personally, I will continue to wash my face – thank you, mask – but I respect this energy of Cameron Diaz.

This story originally appeared on Glamor EU, glamor.com, adapted by Mariana Rocha.