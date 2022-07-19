Cameron Daz announces that he does not consider returning to the cinema: “My next few years will focus on being a wife and mother”

The actress has been away from the profession that launched her to stardom for 5 years and in her last speech she has reaffirmed her decision

Cinema Cameron Diaz: a discreet life 25 years after ‘The Mask’

Cameron Diaz: a discreet life 25 years after ‘The Mask’ families Cameron Diaz and rocker Benji Madden, parents for the first time of a girl named Raddix

In 2014 Cameron Diaz announced that she was putting her acting career pause. Five years later, in December 2019, the artist gave birth to her first daughter, Raddix Madden, and has recently confessed that does not plan to return to get in front of the cameras.

It was in a radio interview granted to the program Quarantined with Brucewhere the star of big blockbusters like the mask,My best friend’s Wedding either Something happens with Mary He has confirmed the worst news for his followers, ensuring that his main priority right now is his family.

“My next few years will be focused on being a wife and mother, which is the most satisfying thing that has happened to me in my life (…). It has been the best of my life so far, without a doubt. I feel that it’s all i hoped for for a long time. I can dedicate myself to it without having other distractions, “said a smiling Cameron, who does not hesitate to be clear about her role in the family.

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, in a 2018 image.

“I can’t imagine combining being a mother, at the point where I am now, with a daughter who is barely one year old and having to be on a set 14 or 16 hours a day, away from her. You can never say “never” in anything in life, I’m not that kind of person, but, make a movie again? I don’t consider it but hey, who knows. For now, being a mother, I can’t imagine it.”

Despite these statements, in which her future as an interpreter is uncertain, the actress does not deny her past and maintains her profession on her Instagram profile. Of course, the word mother comes first, making it clear again what her main priority is now.