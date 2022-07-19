Black Adam, filming finished! The Rock is really scary in the new official photos

After the Black Adam posters with the Justice Society, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson posted new photos from the set on its social channels to celebrate the end of the additional filming of the awaited cinecomix DC.

As you can see in the post at the bottom of the article, the black and white photos show Dwayne Johnson as the beloved antihero DC: in the shots, the actor wears the very slim Black Adam costume (which obviously does not include prostheses to swell the muscles) and works closely with director Jaume Collet-Serra, with whom he had already collaborated on the big hit Disney Jungle Cruise.

In the post, The Rock writes: “Anger against the dying of the light …Last week of work for the additional shooting of BLACK ADAM with my director, Jaume Collet-Serra. Our world premiere trailer will be released on June 8th. The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change …“

As recalled by the star, the official Black Adam trailer is forthcoming and will debut in the coming days. In addition to Johnson, the cast of the film also includes Aldis Hodge as HawkmanNoah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate and Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz. Also in the cast are Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer and Bodhi Sabongui, who have played in currently unknown roles.

