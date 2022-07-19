“Better Call Saul” 6×09 shows that love cannot do everything in an episode that finally connects with “Breaking Bad” | Bob Odenkirk | Rhea Seehorn | Kim Wexler | Jimmy McGill | GusFring | netflix | AMC | SKIP-INTRO

After the episode more “breaking bad” of all its history, “Better Call Saul” takes up the leisurely style, but forceful as only a precisely woven story can. With a handful of hours still to go, the ninth episode of the sixth season focuses on the two plotlines that define the entire narrative: the link between prequel and sequel, but also between Jimmy McGill and his wife, Kim Wexler. With no apparent enemies on the horizon, both lawyers could finally have their happy ending. Obviously, that is not what happens.

Next, SPOILERS for “Better Call Saul” 6×09, “Fun and games” (“Fun and games”).

A kiss

The lawyers go about their day just like Mike Ehrmantraut told them, because nothing ever happened in the apartment they share. The episode begins with another of those montages that the series has accustomed us to, where Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) live their lives, with points in common, but also with differences. The sequence is mounted in such a way that, from the start, we know that both will have to say goodbye. “Today you are Meryl Streep and Laurence Olivier”, Mike (Jonathan Banks) told them in the previous episode. But even those actors would have to show signs, small, minimal, that their lives will never be the same again. Odenkirk and Seehorn perform beyond the call of duty, barely noticeable changed by the murder of Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian).

It is only in the intimacy of the home where Jimmy and Kim can be themselves to somehow process their grief. Not losing Howard, but losing a part of themselves. Jimmy, trying to see the bright side of things, repeats for Kim the words that Mike said to him weeks before, after the incident in the desert: “One day you are going to wake up, have breakfast, brush your teeth and go about your life. And sooner or later, you’ll realize you didn’t think of that.”. But of course, it is an imperfect idea where knowing that you do not think about something is, in itself, a thought.

The most “Better Call Saul” episode of the season ties concepts with the beginning of the series. There we have the garbage can with which, years ago, Jimmy took out his anger. Or the parking lot where he and Kim shared this first moment of intimacy with the audience, passing cigarettes. But now they’re both going back to that place, the HH&M offices, to fire Howard Hamlin. Because even Meryl and Laurence have to keep up appearances. They talk to Cliff Maine and Rich Schweikart, who lament the colleague that he left too soon. Words more, words less.

And then, a conflict that could not wait any longer. Cheryl Hamlin (Sandrine Holt), Howard’s wife, does not shake her voice when she rubs the accusations that Howard made against both of them in life. Jimmy tries to shake off the guilt, but he does it his way. Negotiating, convincing the other, implies yielding a little; lose. Jimmy doesn’t want to come clean to Cheryl, just enough to appear honest. As someone who wasn’t Howard’s friend, but wouldn’t go so far as to kill him. Jimmy was always the nicest. Instead, Kim, in a display of how much she has changed, plays the con artist and lies to Cheryl; she tells him that, years ago, she witnessed Howard snorting drugs in the middle of the office. This was the final blow against the widow. Even Cliff, always vigorous despite his age, seems like a frightened old man. Something ends up dying in Kim with this lie, and the kiss she gives Jimmy in the parking lot closes the mandala that, years ago, began in that same building.

Kim Wexler from “Better Call Saul” and Skyler White from “Breaking Bad.” Two women in two different moments before the decision that will change their lives. / AMC

A goodbye

Both Kim Wexler’s renunciation of the law and her marriage to Jimmy were not in the theories that were making the rounds on the internet last week. Suicide, murder and even a “disappearance” thanks to the vacuum cleaner man did dominate the conversation. According to the principle of Occam’s razor, in a universe of complications, the simplest solution is preferable. And, in this case, the most realistic. “Better Call Saul” is not the series that says things directly, it is subtle; take the long road with a speech more convincing than any character with a gun in hand.

But when the series wields forcefulness, he does not hesitate. Like a duel of cowboys at sunset, the dialogue between the leading couple at the end of the episode has them both in this situation rarely seen, where they clearly say what they think; not for the viewer, but for themselves. This end of the relationship requires that the characters say what, we assume, they never said to each other; like “I love you”, words that did not need to be mentioned, as it was obvious and any shadow of doubt vanished after the last episode. “We are poison,” Kim tells Jimmy. Together they could do what they wanted, except what they really need: to be together in a healthy way. Kim is mature enough to realize that something has to change; and she does it with sacrifices. But it’s not just a matter of incompatibility, there is guilt on Kim Wexler for what she did to Howard, but also for her own behavior. “i was having too much fun”, he says to justify why he did not tell Jimmy that Lalo came back, because the lawyer would have stopped the whole plot against Hamlin. Kim says her words, almost disgusted, spitting them out to get rid of the bad taste in her mouth caused by her own decisions. Another performance that deserves an Emmy.

There were two deaths in this episode: first, Kim’s career. Second, the relationship between the two. But there was also a birth.

Jimmy: “I love you”

Kim: “Me too, so what?”

Jimmy doesn’t drink from the “world’s best lawyer” mug because he is. He drinks from that cup because the best lawyer in the world is no longer in his life. Both may have brought out the worst in themselves, but separated the story is not happier. At least not for one of them. Jimmy, a few years later, leaves his palace where neither luxuries nor prostitutes seem to fill this void of love. We are facing the exact opposite of the first episode of “Better Call Saul”, the series that did not try the impossible, to be another “Breaking Bad”, despite the fact that that world called it at all times. In one of his multiple readings, the story of James McGill, Slippin’ Jimmy, Saul Goodman, Gene Takavic, the friend of the cartel; It was a constant struggle between right and wrong, where, faced with the possible victory of one, the other prevails. Without Marco, without Chuck, without Kim and with that balance of light and dark broken, it seems that we are at the end of the series when we see this restless Jimmy at his cocobolo desk; waiting for the next customer.

But there are still four episodes left, which could be a concern in any other series, because once you solve the big plot, you lose momentum unless you have something even bigger waiting. And what can be greater than the loss of the greatest love? In a normal series, the viewer would have to be afraid that the quality does not go down. But “Better Call Saul” is not a normal series. Right now the plot has already crossed with “Breaking Bad”, they are in the same time period, Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) are going to walk through the studio door at any moment. But they, other than a cameo, don’t represent a change of heart for Saul Goodman, who is, at this point, his own villain. Whatever the series has planned in these remaining four hours, it could either elevate it above the original or doom it. A bet where the winner takes all.

Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) at the time his series, “Better Call Saul,” connects with “Breaking Bad.” / AMC

loose thoughts

The series has already revealed its cryptic teaser for episode 6×10.

Mike Ehrmantraut understands a parent’s need for some closure. Hence, he goes with Manuel Varga (Felipe Cavallo) to tell him the truth. The response he receives, the man’s contempt for everything related to the “justice” of the cartel, is painful.

In that same scene, the shot shows Mike behind bars. He is free, but his decisions, not just the ones he made in this series, even before this one, keep him captive in the world that, in a few years, will lead to his death by the river.

Rhea Seehorn’s Emmy nomination was well deserved. Until about the 33rd minute of the episode, Kim didn’t say a word. But her gestures, her looks in the distance, were enough.

Gustavo Fring’s (Giancarlo Esposito) scene in the restaurant where he talks to David (Reed Diamond) serves two purposes; both through non-verbal communication. First, it implies that Fring is homosexual, something that was already intuited by several tracks that he left “Breaking Bad”. The other thing is something that is tied to the arc of the character, the denial of pleasure, cutting it off just at the right moment. Why? Gus could stay there, still have a good time with his wine talk with David, but he leaves. The reason for his decision can only be guessed at, but if you ask me, it is the decision of a man who has sworn to dedicate his life to revenge.

Shots that will live forever, and at no cost, in my mind are, first, the one where Kim leaves the courthouse and, above her head, you can see the “EXIT” sign, a reference to the departure of Chuck McGill (Michael McKean) ; the other occurs seconds earlier, where Kim, surrounded by her grateful clients, appears in the middle of a circle. Is he mandala where nothing ends, not even with death.

where nothing ends, not even with death. The photos of Howard Hamlin’s “wake” have been taken from the Instagram of Patrick Fabian, a lover of excursions and, according to those who know him, a very kind and happy person.

The initial montage, one of the most beautiful and sad that this series has given us, is a cover of “Perfect Day” by Harry Nilsson; Performed by artists Dresage and Slow Shiver. There is no official link, but a kind soul uploaded the video to YouTube.

Qualification

5 stars out of 5