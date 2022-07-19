Berlin hosts the premiere of “The Gray Man”, Netflix’s summer bet

the louvre of Paris hosted this weekend the special screening of Netflix’s latest blockbuster, “The Gray Man”. This one, starring Ryan GoslingIt is so far, the most expensive movie in the history of Netflix.

And this Monday, the entire filming team went to berlin for the premiere. The film was shot in 2021 in France and the Czech Republic. In this new film by the Russo brothers, known for their work on the Avengers saga, Ryan Gosling plays a secret agent.

“This character is very far from James Bond and this is one of the things that I liked the most about him,” explains the protagonist about his character. “He’s, let’s say, a streetwise Bond. He’d rather be anything, even a plumber, than a spy. So part of the fun of this movie is watching him try to escape and have a normal life.”

“The Gray Man” is brimming with action and charisma, but without a doubt, what stands out most about this film is its spectacular cast, which has Chris Evans as the supervillain and the brilliant Cuban-Spanish actress Anne of Arms.

Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas confesses that she has loved working with her co-workers. “I love both of them, I wanted to act with them again after ‘Blade Runner’ with Ryan and ‘Backstabbing’ with Chris. They are great actors, partners and above all, very hard workers. We had a lot to do, to prepare and rehearsing in this movie, so yeah, I was in good company.”

The film will be released in several European countries and will be available on Netflix from July 22.