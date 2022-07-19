‘Avatar 2’ Underwater Scenes Has Made Its Actors ‘Afraid To Die’ And Break Records – CINEMABLEND

The one directed by James Cameron is one of the most anticipated of 2022 and promises many surprises to viewers.

The sequel to the hit Avatar It is postulated as one of the great premieres of this 2022. Avatar: The Water Sense It is scheduled to hit theaters in December 2022. And the details of the shooting, which are gradually becoming known, continue to increase expectations. It seems that James Cameron, who is back behind the cameras, has returned to put the film’s protagonists to the limit. Sam Worthington has confessed that he was afraid to die and Kate Winslet has snatched a shocking record from Tom Cruise.

Avatar: The Water Sense will give us a look at the Pandora ocean regions so water will play a very relevant role in the film. An ocean generated by CGI, but that has not prevented the actors from having to record scenes underwater. The reason: to favor the motion capture process with a realistic environment that would not look weird on screen.

These scenes have caused a great impact among the actors. Sam Worthington has admitted in an interview with Empire he became afraid of dying during the filming of the underwater scenes. “It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do”declares the actor who plays Jake Sully. To which he adds:

You’re dealing with the restrictions of diving, the limitations of underwater motion capture, and trying to maintain an emotional journey while instinctively fighting the fear of dying.

Kate Winslet breaks Tom Cruise’s record

Another of the protagonists of Avatar: The Water Sense is Kate Winslet, who plays a leader of the oceanic tribe of the Metkayin. the actress of Mare of Easttown had to challenge herself and learned to holding your breath for a shocking number of minutes. In this way, he broke an underwater record that was held by Tom Cruise.

During the filming of Mission Impossible: Secret Nation, the well-known actor managed to hold under the water without breathing for six minutes. An impressive time that Winslet has overcome and of which she is very proud. “Seven minutes and 14 seconds, baby!”, he tells in an interview with Empire.

It was brilliant and I was so proud of myself and I’ll probably never be able to do it again

The actress explains that she managed to develop an ability to hold her breath inside a 900,000-gallon tank of water. Not a minor fact is that no member of the cast managed to overcome it. “The most surprising thing for me, as a middle-aged woman, it was learning something not only new, but superhuman!Winslet says.

“It is wonderful. Your mind completely vanishes. You can’t think of anything, you can’t make lists in your head, you just look at the bubbles below you… My first words when I resurfaced were: ‘Am I dead?’ Yeah I thought she diedWinslet concludes. In addition to improving her breathing, she also learned to freedive with the help of her husband Ned.

Avatar: The Water Sense the will come December 16, 2022 to Spanish movie theaters to reunite viewers with Jake Sully and Neytiri.