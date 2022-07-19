Atletico Madrid transfers | The sacrifice involved by Cristiano Ronaldo

The Atletico Madrid It continues to give rise to countless news in relation to its roadmap for its offensive plot. In this regard, there has been talk of overbooked managed by his coach Diego Pablo Simeone in said demarcation. And everything indicates that Joao Félix (22 years old) is his bet for the present and future.

At the same time, his compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo (37 years old) has made its way onto the shopping list of the entity chaired by Enrique Cerezo. According to newspaper information Acethe whole of the capital of Spain assumes the complexity of bringing the movement for the crack of Man Utd.

As it cannot be otherwise, Atleti will have to give up one of their attackers to balance the signing of The bug in the economic field. Joao’s goodbye ruled out, Antoine Griezmann (31 years old) is also one of the trusted men of the cholos. Even so, no scenario with the ex of Real Sociedad and FC Barcelona is ruled out.

Therefore, Matheus Cunha (23 years old), Ángel Correa (27 years old) and Álvaro Morata (29 years old) appear in the eye of the hurricane to be able to welcome Cristiano. If you want to successfully complete the arrival of the Real Madrid legend, Simeone’s Atlético will have to sacrifice one or two men from his vanguard. Thus, CR7 could land on Metropolitan Civitas from the MU. To finish, Erik ten Hag, coach of the English, does not intend to say goodbye to the Portuguese.