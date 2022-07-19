Anya Taylor-Joy has married. Who is her husband?

Anya Taylor-Joy is one of the actresses of the moment. Following the success of the Queen’s Gambit series, his popularity has skyrocketed and today he is one of the most in-demand stars in film and television. And of fashion. The most relevant designers and the most powerful firms raffle her off: she has beauty, a lot of class and she knows how to defend any couture dress, no matter how spectacular or complicated it may be. Her appearances on the red carpets cause a sensation for her and she is the protagonist of the social events that she attends. But the most important she has done in secret. As she publishes Page Six, the actress has married the love of her life and she has done it on a getaway that she has made in the United States. The actress is shooting the movie in Australia furious, which is a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road and, apparently, he has made a trip to the United States to celebrate his marriage. She has not said anything and has not published anything on social networks, but she has been seen with a diamond ring that raised a wave of rumors and comments about whether it was an engagement ring or not. And it seems that she is.

And who is he?

But who is Anya Taylor-Joy’s ‘secret’ husband? We are talking about Malcolm McRae, her official boyfriend since 2021, when they were photographed together on the streets of New York. In some images they are seen holding hands and in others kissing passionately. It was in the month of May, and after that they have maintained their relationship in the strictest privacy. Months later it was Malcolm who launched to shout his love to the four winds through his Instagram account: “I’m very happy!” He said next to a photograph of the two taken in the reflection of A crystal. The actress fills her Instagram wall with wonderful day-to-day photos of her and her appearances on red carpets and fashion jobs. But about her sentimental life… nothing. There is only one exception. It was February 14, 2022, Valentine’s Day, when published a photograph of a romantic and passionate kiss in black and white. Malcolm is from Alabama, he is 28 years old and is dedicated to music and acting, although music is his priority. He plays guitar and piano, and has a band called More*. On May 29, Malcolm wrote, “I’m so fucking proud of this girl!” and accompanied her words with a very glamorous photo of the two of them.













Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae in New York GTRES Exclusive / exclusive

In a recent interview she, without wanting to go into details, revealed: “I think I’ve finally found someone to sit quietly and read with. It’s like we’re 80 years old and 7 years old at the same time, and it works very well for us.” . In September 2021, she gave an interview to Vogue magazine, which featured her on the cover, and said that she did not have a house of her own, in addition to telling her interesting connection with Spain. “Between film and film, if I have time, I will visit someone I want to be with. I have many friends between New York, London and Los Angeles. My favorite vacation, the place I always want to return to, is my little house childhood in Argentina. That’s where I usually spend Christmas, with people who have known me since I was little. And also to Spain: my grandmother lives in Zaragoza, and I love Asturias and Barcelona,” she said.













Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae in New York GTRES Exclusive / exclusive

One of the last times they have posed for the press was in April 2022. It was in London, at the premiere of the film The Northmantranslated in Spain as north man. Anya Taylor-Joy is one of the leads and is joined by such talents as Nicole Kidman, Björk, Ralph Ineson, Ethan Hawke and Willem Dafoe.