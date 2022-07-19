America seeks to sign one of the best midfielders on the continent for free

The goal of America in the 2022 Opening Tournament is to be champion, but for the 2023 the directive is already working on the assembly of the campus. For now, it is expected that a fourth and final reinforcement will arrive to round out the squad led by Tano Ortíz, but in the future they already have a great player who can get free.

The future of Jorge Meré, Bruno Valdez and perhaps Federico Viñas seems to be far from Coapa. The need to release seats for foreigners to close new additions puts these players with the possibility of leaving in the coming months.

In what defines this situation, the journalist César Luis Merlo, an expert in the transfer market, announced that the Eagles have their sights on Charles of Penaa 30-year-old Uruguayan midfielder who currently plays for international from Brazil.

Carlos de Pena, a bargain in the market that survived the war

The South American footballer arrived in April this year at the Brazilian team from Dinamo kyiv. For weeks he had to endure the live in Ukraine, a country that was bombed by the United States.

“I woke up to the sound of planes and bombs exploding in kyiv. The peace ended and the nightmare began“, were the words of Carlos before the events that frightened the whole world. Now, the Uruguayan player enjoys a great moment at Inter, since attend, mark and create chances that make it interesting for any team.

The contract by Carlos Pena expires at the end of 2022, so América and Corinthians remain vigilant in order to sign him at zero cost. The bad news is that International has already begun talks to renew to the footballer and that they do not take him away. It remains to be seen if the Eagles launch an offer or wait to make a better decision.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Águilas Monumental allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!