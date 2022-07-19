Almada doubts that the ‘Chofis’ plays in the AP2022

This Monday the signing of Eduardo ‘la Chofis’ Lopez to the Tuzos of Pachuca, after several days of negotiations which also included the transfer of Santiago Ormeño to the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara; this despite the fact that at some point the former San José refused to sign with the hidalguenses.

It seems that ‘la Chofis’ will have a hard test to win a place in Guillermo Almada’s scheme, since the Uruguayan coach himself pointed out in a press conference after the matchday 3 match that López is at a physical disadvantage and He doubted that he will play in the 2022 Opening.

Also read: Erika Fernández shows off her curves in a “daring” interior set

“’Chofis’ is a player with very good technical conditions, the first thing is to approach him from a physical point of view and then from a soccer point of view, it will surely be difficult because the season is already here and he needs preseason, surely that will be the next semester , it will take more or less time to be in order,” he said.

Almada considers that Chofis’s disadvantage is due to the fact that she arrives at the wrong time for this tournament, after the rest of her teammates already did preseason and started the tournament; so they will try to give her a lot of intensity work to get her ready.

“He arrives at a disadvantage because he arrives at the wrong time, when he does not arrive at the start, well, there are no secrets, we try to give rhythm, dynamics to the game, a lot of intensity and for that you have to be very well prepared,” concluded the DT.