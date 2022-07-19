All Marvel skins in Fortnite and how to get them

The skins of Marvel in Fortnite They are one of the most popular in the game because, forgive the redundancy, the popularity of these characters from the comics and the films. In this news that we will update as more are added, we collect all Marvel skins in Fortnite and we tell you how do you get it:

How to get Marvel skins in Fortnite

First of all, we tell you that There are two ways to get Marvel skins in Fortnite: completing Challenges and Missions limited time (this means that some skins can no longer be obtained in any way as their challenges have expired), or buying them in the store with real money or V-Bucks, the virtual currency of the game. 1,000 paVos are about €7.99.

Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2 was Marvel themed, with many iconic skins that were exclusive

Other skins are part of Battle Passeswhich also means that, once the season to which said pass corresponds ends, it will also be impossible to get the skin(s).

All Marvel skins in Fortnite: complete list

Below we leave you the complete list of Marvel skins in Fortnite. There is a total of 49 Marvel characters in Fortnite:

All Marvel skins in Fortnite ordered by release date

Spider-Man Zero : Shop skin, only available when it arrives in the daily rotation. It is worth 1,500 paVos. The skin lot with its accessories costs 1,800 paVos. It can also be obtained with a code from the comic Fortnite x Marvel: Zero Conflict #1 .

: Shop skin, only available when it arrives in the daily rotation. It is worth 1,500 paVos. The skin lot with its accessories costs 1,800 paVos. It can also be obtained with a code from the comic . Scarlet Witch : Shop skin, only available when it arrives in the daily rotation. It is worth 1,500 paVos. The skin lot with its accessories costs 1,800 paVos.

: Shop skin, only available when it arrives in the daily rotation. It is worth 1,500 paVos. The skin lot with its accessories costs 1,800 paVos. moon knight : Shop skin, only available when it arrives in the daily rotation. It is worth 1,500 paVos.

: Shop skin, only available when it arrives in the daily rotation. It is worth 1,500 paVos. mary jane watson : Shop skin, only available when it arrives in the daily rotation. It is worth 1,500 paVos.

: Shop skin, only available when it arrives in the daily rotation. It is worth 1,500 paVos. Sassy Girl Y Gambit : Skins from the store, only available when they arrive in the daily rotation. Each loose one is worth 1,500 V-Bucks, the bundle with both is worth 2,100 V-Bucks, and their equipment bundle is worth 1,800 V-Bucks.

Y : Skins from the store, only available when they arrive in the daily rotation. Each loose one is worth 1,500 V-Bucks, the bundle with both is worth 2,100 V-Bucks, and their equipment bundle is worth 1,800 V-Bucks. Green Goblin : Shop skin, only available when it arrives in the daily rotation. It is worth 1,500 paVos. The lot of the skin with its accessories costs 2,100 paVos.

: Shop skin, only available when it arrives in the daily rotation. It is worth 1,500 paVos. The lot of the skin with its accessories costs 2,100 paVos. Clint Barton Y Kate Bishop : Skins from the store, only available when they arrive in the daily rotation. Each loose one is worth 1,500 paVos and the lot with the two is worth 2,400 paVos.

Y : Skins from the store, only available when they arrive in the daily rotation. Each loose one is worth 1,500 paVos and the lot with the two is worth 2,400 paVos. Spider-Man (No Way Home) Y MJ (No Way Home) : Skins from the store, only available when they arrive in the daily rotation. Each loose one is worth 1,500 paVos and the lot with the two is worth 2,300 paVos.

Y : Skins from the store, only available when they arrive in the daily rotation. Each loose one is worth 1,500 paVos and the lot with the two is worth 2,300 paVos. Nick Fury : Shop skin, only available when it arrives in the daily rotation. Loose is worth 1,500 paVos and the lot with its accessories is worth 2,000 paVos.

: Shop skin, only available when it arrives in the daily rotation. Loose is worth 1,500 paVos and the lot with its accessories is worth 2,000 paVos. dark phoenix : Shop skin, only available when it arrives in the daily rotation. It is worth 1,500 paVos.

: Shop skin, only available when it arrives in the daily rotation. It is worth 1,500 paVos. eddie brock : Shop skin, only available when it arrives in the daily rotation. It is worth 2,000 paVos. The lot of the skin with its accessories costs 2,800 paVos.

: Shop skin, only available when it arrives in the daily rotation. It is worth 2,000 paVos. The lot of the skin with its accessories costs 2,800 paVos. Shang Chi : Shop skin, only available when it arrives in the daily rotation. It is worth 1,500 paVos. The skin lot with its accessories costs 1,800 paVos.

: Shop skin, only available when it arrives in the daily rotation. It is worth 1,500 paVos. The skin lot with its accessories costs 1,800 paVos. Gamora : Shop skin, only available when it arrives in the daily rotation. It is worth 1,500 paVos. The lot of the skin with its accessories costs 2,200 paVos.

: Shop skin, only available when it arrives in the daily rotation. It is worth 1,500 paVos. The lot of the skin with its accessories costs 2,200 paVos. Thanos : Shop skin, only available when it arrives in the daily rotation. It is worth 1,500 paVos.

: Shop skin, only available when it arrives in the daily rotation. It is worth 1,500 paVos. Ant Man : Shop skin, only available when it arrives in the daily rotation. It is worth 1,500 paVos. The lot of the skin with its accessories costs 2,100 paVos.

: Shop skin, only available when it arrives in the daily rotation. It is worth 1,500 paVos. The lot of the skin with its accessories costs 2,100 paVos. Venom : Shop skin, only available when it arrives in the daily rotation. It is worth 2,000 paVos. The lot of the skin with its accessories costs 2,800 paVos.

: Shop skin, only available when it arrives in the daily rotation. It is worth 2,000 paVos. The lot of the skin with its accessories costs 2,800 paVos. Black Widow (Snow Suit) : Shop skin, only available when it arrives in the daily rotation. It is worth 1,500 paVos. The lot of the skin with its accessories costs 2,200 paVos.

: Shop skin, only available when it arrives in the daily rotation. It is worth 1,500 paVos. The lot of the skin with its accessories costs 2,200 paVos. Ghost Rider : Shop skin, only available when it arrives in the daily rotation. It is worth 1,500 paVos. The lot of the skin with its accessories costs 2,600 paVos.

: Shop skin, only available when it arrives in the daily rotation. It is worth 1,500 paVos. The lot of the skin with its accessories costs 2,600 paVos. Daredevil : Shop skin, only available when it arrives in the daily rotation. It is worth 1,500 paVos. The lot of the skin with its accessories costs 2,200 paVos.

: Shop skin, only available when it arrives in the daily rotation. It is worth 1,500 paVos. The lot of the skin with its accessories costs 2,200 paVos. Blade : Shop skin, only available when it arrives in the daily rotation. It is worth 2,000 paVos. The lot of the skin with its accessories costs 2,300 paVos.

: Shop skin, only available when it arrives in the daily rotation. It is worth 2,000 paVos. The lot of the skin with its accessories costs 2,300 paVos. Silver Surfer : Shop skin, only available when it arrives in the daily rotation. It is worth 1,500 paVos. The lot of the skin with its accessories costs 2,200 paVos.

: Shop skin, only available when it arrives in the daily rotation. It is worth 1,500 paVos. The lot of the skin with its accessories costs 2,200 paVos. Captain America : Shop skin, only available when it arrives in the daily rotation. It is worth 2,000 paVos.

: Shop skin, only available when it arrives in the daily rotation. It is worth 2,000 paVos. Cable , Mind Butterfly Y Domino : Skins from the store, only available when they arrive in the daily rotation. Each one is worth 1,500 paVos. The lot of the three skins is worth 3,000 paVos.

, Y : Skins from the store, only available when they arrive in the daily rotation. Each one is worth 1,500 paVos. The lot of the three skins is worth 3,000 paVos. star lord : Shop skin, only available when it arrives in the daily rotation. It is worth 1,500 paVos. The lot of the skin with its accessories costs 2,500 paVos.

: Shop skin, only available when it arrives in the daily rotation. It is worth 1,500 paVos. The lot of the skin with its accessories costs 2,500 paVos. black widow : Shop skin, only available when it arrives in the daily rotation. It is worth 1,500 paVos.

: Shop skin, only available when it arrives in the daily rotation. It is worth 1,500 paVos. Thor Odinson Y The Mighty Thor : Skins from the store, only available when they arrive in the daily rotation. They are part of a pack worth 2,500 paVos.

Y : Skins from the store, only available when they arrive in the daily rotation. They are part of a pack worth 2,500 paVos. Black Panther , task master Y Captain Marvel : Skins from the store, only available when they arrive in the daily rotation. They are part of a pack worth €24.99 paVos.

, Y : Skins from the store, only available when they arrive in the daily rotation. They are part of a pack worth €24.99 paVos. Loki Laufeyson : Exclusive to the Fortnite Club for July 2021. Currently unobtainable.

: Exclusive to the Fortnite Club for July 2021. Currently unobtainable. spider-man : Exclusive to the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass. Currently unobtainable.

: Exclusive to the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass. Currently unobtainable. Doctor Strange Y Prowler : Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass exclusives. Currently unobtainable.

Y : Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass exclusives. Currently unobtainable. Slaughter : Exclusive to the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass. Currently unobtainable.

: Exclusive to the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass. Currently unobtainable. Thor , Doctor Doom , Mysticism , Tony Stark , Jennifer Walters , groot , Storm Y Wolverines : exclusive to the Battle Pass of Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2. Currently impossible to obtain.

, , , , , , Y : exclusive to the Battle Pass of Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2. Currently impossible to obtain. dead pool: Exclusive to the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 Battle Pass. Currently unobtainable.

Sources: Fortnite Battle Royale, own elaboration