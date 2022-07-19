All Fortnite No Sweat Summer missions and rewards

No sweat summer missions will go to live in Fortnite later this week, offering gamers plenty of summer-themed challenges to battle their way through as they seek refuge indoors from the scorching temperatures of the real world.

All No Sweat Summer Missions in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Thanks to iFireMonkey, we already know what the challenges will be ahead of its official release later this week. You can check out the full list below.

Land after jumping off the Battle Bus during the No Sweat Summer event.

Carry the No Sweat sign and post it at a sponsorship location.

Complete a lap of the boat racing circuit after the initial countdown (1)

Make a character dance with a Boogie Bomb.

Emoticon at different promo dance floor locations (2)

Collect a Don’t Sweat Token (2)

Ring bells until they break (3)

Take three seconds of air while driving a motorboat

Remove No Sweat signs from recalled products (3)

Throw an ice cream at different named locations (3)

Put the No Sweat signs in an official container (1)

Inflatable objects Pop No Sweat Summer (3)

Jump over umbrellas along the beach (5)

Kick a beach ball and kick a giant beach ball (2)

Shoot the firework flare gun at Mighty Monument or Tilted Towers (1)

Bust through doors in different neighborhoods (3)

Destroy large sea buoys with speedboat missiles (3)

Damage opponents while swimming (150)

Visit different named places.

It’s worth noting that, at the current time of writing, the challenges are not in the game, so it’s not 100% confirmed that all of these will go live in the game at the same time or at all. Some may be replacement challenges in case others have bugs, but once the confirmed list is released we will update this post.

No Sweat Summer Mission Rewards

Completing each of the missions will reward players with 15,000 XP. There are also some cosmetic rewards available for completing specific No Sweat Summer quests, or for completing a set number of them. We have listed all of these below.

Complete 3 summer missions without breaking a sweat. – Ice Blast Snow Backpacker (Nana Frost)

– Ice Blast Snow Backpacker (Nana Frost) Complete 7 summer missions without breaking a sweat. – Sweaty sail glider

– Sweaty sail glider Complete 14 summer missions without breaking a sweat. – Sweaty rotation

– Sweaty rotation Emoticon at different promotional dance floor locations – Ice-blasted Snow Crunchem (Fishy Flurry) Back Bling

– Ice-blasted Snow Crunchem (Fishy Flurry) Back Bling Pick up a don’t sweat sign – Ice-blasted Snow Crunchem (Meowscles)

– Ice-blasted Snow Crunchem (Meowscles) Destroy large sea buoys with speedboat missiles – Menu music without breaking a sweat

– Menu music without breaking a sweat Land after jumping off the Battle Bus during the No Sweat Summer event. – Ice Blast Snow Crunchem Back Packer

That’s everything you need to know about the Fortnite No Sweat Summer quests and rewards. For more information on the game, be sure to check out the links below.

