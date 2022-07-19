All About Steven Spielberg’s First Music Video!

Steven Spielberg directed Cannibal, the music video behind Marcus Mumford’s new single, using only his camera phone.

What is the next big project from the legendary director steven spielberg? a gigantic science fiction blockbuster? Or maybe a thriller to ensure a pass to the category of Best Director of the following Oscar awards?

It’s actually a music video. the first in his entire career. From the hand of Marcus Mumfordvocalist of the group mumford and Sons, Steven Spielberg directed and found himself behind the camera during the recording of the video for the song “Cannibal”the lead single from the artist’s upcoming album, Self-titled.

Through his social networks, the vocalist shared an image of Spielberg in the middle of filmingrecording with your phonehey with Kate capshaw pulling out of his chair to simulate the movement of a dolly. Kristie Macosko Krieger —who is in charge of Spielberg’s next film— was credited as producer of the video, and the actress Carey Mullingan he was in charge of costumes and sound.

In a post shared via Instagram, mumford story:

On Sunday, July 3, at a gym in New York, Steven Spielberg directed his first music video, in one take, on his phone. […] I am amazed at the support of the people who have helped me bring this music video to you, and I cannot express more than my gratitude. When people understand it, my mind explodes. Kate and Steven got it and I can’t thank them enough. Thank you Kate. Thank you Kristy. Thank you Steve. Marcus Mumford

The song cannibal is now available on digital platforms, with the full Mumford album scheduled for release on 16 of September. You can watch the Spielberg-directed video here:

Music can also be cinema.

with the video cannibalby Marcus Mumford, Steven Spielberg joins a long and substantial list of directors and filmmakers who have taken their talents behind the camera of a music video.

Among the most iconic is the work of David Fincher in the production of the video fashion of madonnabefore dedicating himself entirely to cinema; dancing in the dark of Bruce Springteen directed by Brian de Palma Y sophia coppola behind the camera on the song I Don’t Know What to Do with Myself of the White Stripes.

figures like Scorsese, Spike Lee Y Spike Jonze they have also participated in music videos that are considered historical: Bad of Michael Jackson, headlights of EminemY Weapon of Choice of fat boy slim, respectively, have marked both the film and music industries.

What’s next for Steven Spielberg?

The director is working on his next project, entitled The Fabelmans. A ribbon coming-of-age —semi-autobiographical— which will be based on Spielberg’s childhoodgrowing up in Arizona after World War II.

will participate Michelle Williams, Seth Rogers and Paul Danowhile Gabriel LaBelle will play Sammy Fabelmann —the character inspired by Steven Spielberg himself— in the most critical years of his adolescence, since the story will cover from the age of 7 years to 18.

the director of photography Janusz Kaminski said the story would follow closely “To his family, the relationship with his parents and the clashes with his sisters. But mostly, her passion for making movies.”

“It’s a very, very personal and beautiful film. It’s tremendously revealing about Steven’s life and who he is now as a filmmaker.” Janusz Kaminski

The Fabelmans It is scheduled to hit theaters in November of this year.

What do you think, cinephiles and cinephiles?