Alexa Bliss achieves a great record on the WWE main roster

During the broadcast of the last episode of Monday Night Raw, Alexa Bliss was crowned the new WWE 24/7 champion for a few moments. The moment happened during the tag team match between Alexa Bliss, Asuka and Dana Brooke against Doudrop, Nikki ASH and Tamina. Akira Tozawa made an appearance and pinned Dana Brooke at ringside to claim the title.

The action was distorted in the ring, where Nikki ASH, Alexa Bliss, Doudrop and Tamina respectively achieved the strap. As a last resort, Dana Brooke pinned Tamina to regain the title and escape. Returning to the match, Asuka landed a series of moves on Nikki ASH and a submission lock for the victory.

This victory makes Alexa Bliss the only female superstar on the main roster to win every possible title today. Bliss has 2 SmackDown Women’s Championships, 3 Raw Women’s Championships, 2 Tag Team Championships with Nikki Cross and now the WWE 24/7 Title. Also, as a personal achievement of hers, she got the Money in The Bank briefcase on one occasion.

Despite this achievement, Many fans took Alexa Bliss’s involvement in the WWE 24/7 Championship really badly.. Alexa returned to action earlier in the year and shot for the women’s title, but she lost her chance to wrestle at WrestleMania when she lost to Bianca Belair in Elimination Chamber. Since then, she has been linked in side stories and has missed out on other opportunities, such as in Money in The Bank.

