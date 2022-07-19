[Actualizada] New games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the second half of July revealed

Update

There’s a change to the games coming to Xbox Game Pass. The affected is Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation delisted, replaced by Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion, the standalone expansion of the popular 4X-style strategy game. It also comes only to PC. We update the list below.

original news

The new titles that will come to Xbox Game Pass are already here and they are not exactly the heap. Unexpectedly, at least because of the newsroom, Microsoft has announced the second wave of games for the service for the month of July a day in advance, since normally on Mondays they do not usually make this type of publication and even less so, at the same time that has lifted the embargo of As Dusk Falls, whose review is now available.

There are six titles that are incorporated into the service and they really are not wasted, because you only have to take a look at the list below to realize it. In addition, most of them will be available this week. Hack a city, compete on a motorcycle or live a great narrative adventure at the end of the month.

These are the new games coming to Xbox Game Pass