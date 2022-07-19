6 collections (+ a special project) that we discovered at SHOWCASE

Altaroma reaffirms itself again this year as a laboratory for the new in fashion, for independent brands and emerging designers. Not only Who is on next ?, the competition that this time awarded Setchu by Satoshi Kuwata, MOKOO by Bum-Mo Koo e Family Lexicon by Alice Curti, Riccardo Scaburri and Alberto Petillo. In Altaroma there is also SHOWCASEa project created to connect young designers with national and international buyers and journalists.

A great desire for Rome, therefore, confirmed by Valentino’s Couture showon stage on the eve of the event, and also from the requests of buyers and the international press who in recent years have learned to know the event more closely, thanks also to investments in the digital platform and in the app.

The 68 brands selected for SHOWCASE 2022 then had the opportunity to expose all together at the same timewithout alternating on calendar days, and to get to know and thus meet all the professionals in transit in the spaces of the former Guido Reni Barracks.

The 6 most interesting collections from SHOWCASE 2022

Saman Loire

The materiality of the spirit and the spirituality of the matter, the perfect summary of a powerful collection. The designer Francesco Corcione brought to the catwalk models and models who lit up the space with the colors of the earth, of craftsmanship and precious embroideries. The recurring inspiration of mythological figures and nature in the choice of raw materials is pragmatic, the vision is dreamlike.

The collection imposes cotton on the skin and nature, celebrates Nymphs and Dryads that seem to undergo a metamorphosis of climbing games of encrustations and origami, from simple poplin to lace, from sateen to the noblest GOTS certified gabardine that together with floating silk recreate a game between earth and air. Between utopia and reality, rooster and ostrich feathers, imprisoned in fragments of precious stones with important beneficial properties and delicate river pearls invade the body like lichens on stone. Floating silk, pleats and lace inlays create a chase of earth and air. Even garments with openly masculine volumes and cuts and full-bodied fabrics seem to want to protect a romantic and light world that opens up in skirts with non-linear lengths. Saman Loira’s dresses follow the body but want to enclose a complex and delicate soulwith strong roots and an endless gaze.