5 Unmissable Movies Starring Benedict Cumberbatch

Today the actor Benedict Cumberbatch is turning 46 years old and in Cinephiles we review his three films that we liked the most.

Known worldwide for his participation in Marvel with his character Doctor Strange, british actor benedict cumberbatch he has a career that goes way beyond that.

He debuted as an actor 22 years ago, in the year 2000, and from then on he knew how to conquer the public and the critics with his performances, both in cinema, television and theater. We reviewed the works in cinema that we liked the most.

The power of the dog

the power of the dog is a Western drama film written and directed by Jane Campion, based on the 1967 novel of the same name by Thomas Savage. The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, and Kodi Smit-McPhee. The film is a Netflix production and deals with themes such as love, pain, resentment, jealousy and sexuality.

The Imitation Game

Benedict Cumberbatch stars in the biopic about the British mathematician Alan Turing, famous for having cracked the secret Nazi codes contained in the Enigma machine. His invention determined the future of the Second World War (1939-1945) in favor of the Allies. Far from being admired as a hero, Turing was accused and tried for his homosexuality in 1952.

1917

the british movie Sam Mendes (American Beauty) became one of the most rewarding war films in contemporary cinema and received some statuettes at the Oscars (Best Cinematography, Sound and Visual Effects) and the Golden Globes (Best Drama Film and Director). Benedict appears for a few minutes but his performance is brilliant and it is one of the most outstanding films in which he participated.

Brexit

The movie of Todd Haynes it became a last great warning before the great British split with Europe. In it, Cumberbatch let his hair down (literally) to play a genius of liquid truth.in internet times.

In Brexit, Cumberbatch plays a politician and adviser who took the reins of the strategy of “Vote Leave” and with catchphrases like “Take back control” (“Regain control”).

August

In this 2013 film, Benedict plays a hidden boyfriend of the third daughter, who is actually her cousin, but also an infuriatingly hesitant young man, withdrawn rather than shy… Benedict Cumberbatch returned to earthly affairs in a less stony and more fragile register, very different from what we were used to. That the text that followed was a true masterpiece of southern drama also helped. Accompanied by first class actresses who took all the statuettes for this film (Meryl Streep and Julia Roberts)Benedict in August did one of his best jobs.

What would you add, moviegoers?

