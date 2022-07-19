5 Good Jane Austen Adaptations If You Hated ‘Persuasion’

Persuasion, new movie Netflix, was released and as feared disappointed many of the fans of Jane Austen. It is a confusing work, with a lousy cinematographic and worse script. The result is a collection of nonsense that angered fans of the British writer and even fans of period drama. The adaptation lacks the iconic connotation about Jane’s fine instinct Austen to narrate the time in which she lived. At the same time, it is a set of nonsense regarding cinematography. In the end, Netflix’s attempt to bring the period drama to a new audience turned out to be a major blunder.

Halfway between the speech innovations of The Bridgertons and with an erroneous addition to the style of fleabag, Persuasion lacks personality. And what’s even more worrying for fans, it’s built on a bland plot built to be far more consumable than the original work. In the end, it is a romantic comedy without a specific tone, generic and with a mediocre staging.

So, perhaps it is a good time to delve into other films based on the work of Jane Austen. At the same time, analyze what Netflix failed in its adaptation attempt. Is it a lackluster and superficial perception of the writer’s work? Or on the contrary, did the platform try an ambitious vision on the subject that could establish links with new generations?

We leave you five movie recommendations based on the work of Jane Austen, which will allow you to appreciate all its depth and beauty.

Sense and Sensibility

Elinor Dashwood (Emma Thompson) is only worried about her family. Ella’s sister Marianne (Kate Winslet) dreams of love. But between both things, there is a situation of considerable hardness that they will have to face. When the father of the family dies and leaves his son as heir to the family fortune, the lives of the Dashwoods will change forever. And not only because Elinor will have to put aside her hopes and emotions to fight, but because Marianne will know the bitter side of her disenchantment. All in the middle of the English countryside, nosy neighbors and, in the end, a great extraordinary love story. Or rather, two.

This magnificent piece of art directed by Ang Lee is perhaps one of the best adaptations of Jane Austen in the history of cinema. With a screenplay by Emma Thompson, the film is an in-depth look at everyday life in Regency England. But also a passionate and well-constructed transit on the emotional world of its characters. The combination of both creates a version of history in several different dimensions of enormous elegance.

To remember? The magnificent performance of Alan Rickman as Colonel Brandon, embodiment of gallant, chivalrous and loyal love at its best.

Love and friendship (2016 version)

The adaptation of the epistolary and posthumous story of Jane Austen came to the cinema with a mocking and delicious look at love and social ingenuity. But beyond that, it is also a brilliant journey through the conception of women’s identity in a complicated time. Jane Austen, who never got to see the novel published, turned the original story into a clever look at belonging and emotional bonds. At the same time, in a work full of humor that is surprising, it reflects something more complex than what is apparent about human nature.

Director Whit Stillman manages to give the story of young widow Lady Susan Vernon (played by Kate Beckinsale) an effervescent and dynamic air. But at the same time, linking the idea of ​​convenience, cultural and social pressure in a darker point. The result is a film full of nuances that analyzes the conception of the feminine in a complicated time without drama.

Instead, it analyzes the powerful original work from the conception of the sensible, to dialogue with dissimilar points in a subtle way. From the search for identity to love as a panacea in a hostile society. The film manages to build a version about beauty, time and the singular, which surprises with its sophistication.

Mansfield Park (1999 version)

Fanny (Frances O’Connor) must deal as best she can with her poor relative status of a wealthy family. Also with the weight of a society that he cannot please despite his attempts. In the midst of all this complicated scenario, the character aspires to love. But he is not among his options either. Much less, when the weight of her life and her decisions make her future a great unknown, even for herself.

Mansfield Park it is a nostalgic work, but one that also makes Jane Austen’s brilliant sense of humor creep in even in her melancholy scenes. Also, the film is a specific example of an adaptation that manages to link the historical period with relevant and contemporary social commentary. All without losing his sense of emotion, the sensitivity of his approaches and his connection with good, evil and the pretense of what is sensible.

With a neat staging and a brilliant journey through its characters and pains, Mansfield Park honors the source material. Also is an intelligent film that links the sense of morality with destiny. A major plot achievement that transforms it into a wonderful piece of art.

Emma (2020 version)

Emma (Anya Taylor-Joy) is rich, smart and single. But for now, her greatest aspiration is not to find a husband. Or not immediately, which is quite a surprise for the rigid English society in which she lived. Emma is convinced that love is a profession and marriage a point of honor. So she will do everything so that her friend Harriet (Mia Goth) achieves the dream match that she knows is essential for her future.

But while she succeeds, Emma will find that not everything is so simple in the world of feelings. And that she herself will have to face the complicated part of understanding the long journey towards happiness. With extraordinary staging and lavish visuals, Autumn de Wilde’s film is a celebration of the spirit of Jane Austen. Also, a precise visual and plot work that manages to capture the best of the original work and incorporate new elements.

All with deep respect for Jane Austen’s imprint and perception as a writer of considerable importance in the literary world. With her radiant tone, at times thoughtful, but always elegant, Emma is one of the great jewels in Jane Austen adaptations.

Pride and Prejudice (2005 version)

Director Joe Wright has the rare honor of directing a generational romantic classic almost by accident. Wright was not the first choice to carry out the project. In fact, the production came into his hands after being rejected by several producers. And it only made it to the big screen because of the director’s determination to create a “sublime” play on a particularly beloved book. The rest is history.

This adaptation of the homonymous novel by Jane Austen is not only one of the most appreciated by fans. Also, an extraordinary work that takes the best of history and sublimates it to create a warm, deep and sincere atmosphere. When Lizzie (a very young Keira Knightley) falls in love with the strange and distant Mr Darcy (Matthew Macfadyen) everything in her life becomes complicated. Especially when that condition of love is a consistent and powerful look at identity, spiritual power and will.

The production, acclaimed for its careful reproduction of the time and magnificent script, transcended its identity as a historical curiosity. A cult classic, it’s also a fitting and elegant walk through the idea of ​​a homage adaptation. Something that the film achieves with peculiar sophistication.



