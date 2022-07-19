5 books to read this summer, recommended by our favorite celebs

What will you read this summer? Whether you are #bookworms or holiday readers, you will be like us on the hunt for advice about books to read under the umbrella, by plane or train in the direction of happiness. Six tips of friends and book influencers are not enough, here are those of our favorite celebs: from Hailey Bieber to Olivia Rodrigo!

BELLA HADID: THE OUTSIDER, STEPHEN KING

If you like dark yellows then your favorite celeb is definitely Bella Hadid, who has a love for horror king Stephen King. In Flint City, a small and quiet town in Oklaoma, an atrocious event occurs: an 11-year-old boy is found dead after suffering terrible violence. All the clues point to Terry Maitland, a family man, English teacher, very active baseball coach in the small community of Flint City. But his lawyer manages to find evidence that proves otherwise …

HAILEY BIEBER: EVELYN HUGO’S SEVEN HUSBANDS, TAYLOR JENKINS REID

One of the favorite readings of the model and entrepreneur is a rather recent bestseller: after years of living away from the spotlight, the former “divine” of Hollywood Evelyn Hugo, a true icon of cinema history, is finally ready to reveal her truth. And her about her seven husbands too, of course. And we can’t wait to hear them all …