Zendaya wants to direct an episode of Euphoria

Zendaya is eager to direct an episode of her HBO series, Euphoria.

As part of a question and answer session for Vogue Italia, the 25-year-old was asked if she had thought about it by getting behind the camera and revealed that she hoped to direct an episode of the most recent season, but it didn’t work.

“It is funny. I was actually supposed to direct episode six (season 2), but then I had to act, ”she replied. “I didn’t have enough time, so unfortunately, I wasn’t able to do it this time. I wanted to have enough time to do it right. “

Zendaya added: “So, probably next season.”

The star, who plays Rue Bennett, a recovering drug addict on the show, won a Primetime Emmy Award for her performance in 2020.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home star revealed last year that she tries to absorb as much knowledge as possible about each crew member’s roles while on set, so she’s prepared every time she makes her directorial debut.

“The idea of ​​trying to direct in the future excites me. That’s why I’m on set so much, ”Colman Domingo told his co-star for Interview magazine. “When I’m not there (a scene), I’m right there trying to learn. I go around and ask our crew members: ‘What are you doing today? Can you explain it to me? ‘ Because we have real vets in the game. So, the hope is that one day I will be able to do the things I want to see. “