You can now buy George Clooney’s infamous ‘Batman’ costume

(CNN) — “Batman” fans could don George Clooney’s iconic costume in his superhero role, complete with realistically molded nipples.

Heritage Auctions is auctioning Clooney’s famous Batman costume from 1997’s “Batman and Robin.” The film was the sequel to the popular “Batman Forever” but was a box-office flop. In 2017, director Joel Schumacher went so far as to apologize for disappointing fans with the film during an interview with Vice.

One of the most teased aspects of the film was the costumes, especially Clooney’s Batman suit. The suit features clearly defined and molded nipples on the chest. Schumacher told Vice that the design was inspired by Greek statues and medical anatomy illustrations.

The auction begins on July 22 and the current bid was $40,000 as of Saturday. Made from latex, vinyl, resin, leather and other elements, the suit comes mounted on a life-size mannequin with a “hyper-realistic George Clooney head,” according to Heritage Auctions. The costume includes Batman’s signature cowl, full cape, muscled tunic, muscled leggings, gloves, and knee-high boots.

The suit is Batman’s fifth in the modern Batman film franchise, Heritage says.

“Batman” paraphernalia are known to fetch impressive prices at auction. In May, a rare issue of the comic that introduced the Batman character sold for more than $1.7 million.