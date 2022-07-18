WWE Clash at The Castle exceeds the barrier of 60,000 tickets sold

WWE has found its new golden goose. The event Clash at The Castle which will take place on September 3 in Cardiff may break some records in ticket sales, which were made available to the public at the end of May.

As confirmed by the specialized portal WrestleTix, Clash at The Castle has sold more than 60,000 tickets. The figure of 60,293 tickets sold was recorded on Saturday and it is likely that the number has increased in the last two days. The Principality Stadium, the venue where the show will be held, has an approximate capacity of 70,000 people for this show, which means that WWE is close to achieving a large sold out.

When the ticket pre-sale registration was announced, WWE was able to see how interested the European public was in attending the show, and the truth is that the numbers amazed. After conducting a study, the company decided to launch a pre-sale of tickets at a price similar to that of a WrestleManiawith the front row seats long exceeding 1000 pounds and others from reduced visibility to ringside levels at a non-televised event.



WWE Clash at The Castle will take place on September 3 from the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Current WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre could headline the event card. According to rumors, the Scotsman could be Reigns’ rival in a title match.

