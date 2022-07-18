Will Steven Spielberg Direct Marvel’s Fantastic Four?

While the news is being confirmed, Steven Spielberg’s new semi-biographical film, The Fabelmans, is scheduled to premiere on November 11.

After the appearance of John Krasinski What reed richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessone of the films that fans most want to see on the big screen is the reboot of fantastic four. A film for which, after the departure of his director, John Watts (Spider-Man: No Way Home), Kevin Feige was looking for a top-tier director… and it could be top-tier.

And it is that the latest rumors suggest that the CEO of Marvel Studios would have met with steven spielberg for the legendary director to join the MCU and take over the film… leaving the question of whether or not he will direct it up in the air.

Mike Samson, the former marketing director of Montclair Filme, published a tweet with which, despite assuring that he is no longer in the business of firsts, he had heard that “Marvel approached the Spielberg team to sound him out as director of fantastic four”. An approach that, as he pointed out, was merely that, and, very “probably because Spielberg has no interest in it”, adding, in addition, that The Fabelmans, It could be his last film, so it would be very difficult to imagine that he wants to sneak a Marvel tape through his label.

However, that the director of the Indiana Jones saga or the most recent adaptation of West Side Story is going to embark on a Marvel blockbuster is currently just a rumor that is quite unlikely, as Variety journalist Adam B. Vary points out.

Shocking news, everyone: I’ve heard the wildly implausible rumor that Steven Spielberg is directing the Marvel Studios reboot of Fantastic 4 is absolutely not true. Sorry! — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) July 14, 2022

“Shocking news everyone: I heard the wildly absurd rumor that steven spielberg is directing the reboot of fantastic four from Marvel Studios and it’s not true at all. Sorry! ”, Vary said in his tweet, making it clear that the legendary filmmaker and winner of three Oscars will not be the one to replace John Watts in the reboot of the first family of the House of Ideas.

Of course, this is not why the film that will transfer Mr. Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Thing and the Human Torch back to the big screen and, this time, already within the UCM, is no longer in development. And although there is still no scheduled release date or neither an announced cast, There are not a few Marvel fans who would like John Krasinski to repeat as Reed Richards in this new adaptation.

And while new information about the reboot of Fantastic Four, the new film by Steven Spielberg with semi biographical overtones, The Fabelmansis scheduled to premiere on November 11.