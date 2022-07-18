Why you should not charge your cell phone battery to 100% – Teach me about Science

Why did you change your cell phone? Perhaps it is because one that you like more simply came out, but many times the mobile asks for a quick change because its battery no longer works or has become very inefficient. We know that everything ends at some point, batteries will eventually, although if you avoid charging your cell phone battery to 100%, it can slow down this process.

To extend the battery life of your mobile phone, experts recommend keeping it at a charge level between 20% and 80%. In other words, you shouldn’t charge it to 100% or leave it to discharge completely. Here we explain why.

Every time you charge your phone from 0 to 100% (a full charge) it counts as one charge cycle and phones are designed to last a set number of cycles. When it reaches its limit, the battery will most likely degrade rapidly. Tech Advisor says they should have a lifespan of three to five years, or 500 to 1,000 charge cycles, but a three-year-old phone battery will never last as long as a new battery.

A full charge to your phone is not fatal to the battery, but fully recharging it every time you charge it will shorten its life. Likewise, at the other end of the scale, avoid getting your phone battery below 20%.

Why does it last less and less? A smartphone battery usually oscillates in a day. The duration does not remain constant throughout the life of your mobile, but decreases slowly over time, as the battery discharges and recharges.

This is because the chemical reaction that produces electricity causes thin layers of lithium to be deposited on the electrodes, reducing the amount available to generate electricity and increasing the battery’s internal resistance, according to The Guardian. The higher the resistance, the harder the battery has to work to maintain a usable voltage, and therefore the amount of energy it can produce per charge decreases.

Tips to make your cell phone battery last longer.

Avoid battery charge reaching 0 or 100%. The recommended range is to keep it between 20 and 80%, when this limit is exceeded the lithium ion battery works harder. Keeping this in mind can extend battery life. Never leave your cell phone plugged in after charging is complete. Although now most chargers are designed to stop charging when it has reached 100%, specialists advise against leaving the mobile connected for long periods. Avoid using fast charging. Fast charging is an excellent measure for people in a hurry, but it does not mean that it is healthy for the battery. Doing so will make the battery work harder and by stressing it will reduce its lifespan, especially if it is an old mobile. Never let it get too hot or too cold. Extreme temperatures can drain and limit the life of a battery. Normally the devices come with a manual indicating the ideal temperature range. Overheating it can even cause it to explode, so be careful.

Remember that there are also small details that can help extend the duration of the charge. Take a look at what’s running in the background, Bluetooth, Wifi and other specific applications. In addition to improving battery performance, it can reduce the possibility of your phone overheating. Google itself provides Recommendations for Android devices:

Set the screen to turn off quickly

Reduce screen brightness

Set the brightness to change automatically

Turn off keyboard sounds or vibrations

Restrict apps that consume a lot of battery

Turn on adaptive battery or battery optimization

Delete accounts you don’t use.