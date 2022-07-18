Why Leonardo DiCaprio Hates David Hasselhoff From Baywatch

Baywatch It was one of the most successful series of all time. The production of the lifeguards of the beaches of the cities of Santa Monica was broadcast for the first time in 1989, but after that season it was canceled due to its high cost.

its protagonist, David Hasselhoffwho achieved fame and dream power by joining the story, took it upon himself to return in 1991, investing his own money and fulfilling the role of executive producer.

David in Baywatch.

Baywatch allowed him to Hasselhoff bet on acting again, since he had already tried his luck and it hadn’t turned out the way he wanted. At that time he believed that music was his only artistic outlet until the possibility of joining the series appeared and his career revived.

That is why and because of his role as producer, that the actor had so much power when it came to making decisions. A power that played a very dirty trick on Leonardo Dicapriobut over the years he was able to avenge himself.

According to what was said, Michel Berk and Douglas Schwartz, the executive producers of Baywatchwhen Leo was 15 years old he had begun to attract the attention of several projects after working in Who does Gilbert Grape love?. However, he appeared at the casting of the series to play Hobie, the son of David Hasselhoff in fiction.

Related news

But when the actor met the handsome teenager, and saw all his talent, he screamed to heaven. Under the excuse that he was too old to play his son and that it would age him, and not to mention his acting insecurities and the possibility that DiCaprio he overshadowed him, he asked not to hire him and that’s how it was.

Leo DiCaprio does not forget that he was rejected by the actor to join the great success of the 90s.

Things didn’t stay that way. Years later, Leonardo Dicaprio became one of the favorites of the industry and the world of Hollywood. However, the fame of David Hasselhoff it was slowly dying. There are those who say that this was the revenge of the actor, who made sure that the protagonist of Baywatch never be at the forefront of any other success in history. Will it be true?