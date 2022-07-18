What watches are Sarah Jessica Parker, Cindy Crawford or Rania from Jordan wearing?

Just googling or flipping through a magazine or social networks to realize that the watch is fashionable among the ‘celebrities’ and ‘royals’. And it is that the watchj has stepped into the heavyweight ring as a fetish accessory for women.

Are watch brands those who look for them or are they the ones who dive through the vast watchmaking space to get the hitherto absolute complement of modern man? The answer is as wide as the models they carry. And they show they have very good taste by choosing not only brands of haute horlogerie and of great prestige, but also vintage models Y even ‘smartwatches’.

Clock fever is at its height.

The great names of women in current watchmaking

DR Like that…Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber and Omega It’s only fair to start with Omega, who has the first female watch brand ambassador in history, CindyCrawford, faithful since 1995 (as she says, she has been in Omega for longer than she has been married), and who accompanies her in her image role is her daughter Kai Gerber, who wears the model Constellation Master Chronometer 29mm of gold.

DR The other Omega women The new batch of ambassadors of Omega is explosive: the actresses Nicole Kidman, what does the model look like De Ville Mini Tresor 26mm in gold and diamonds; Zoe Kravitz, with the De Ville Mini Tresor with a double wrap ‘toile de jouy’ bracelet and red floral motifs; Han So-hee, What is he wearing? Consellation Aventurine 29mm;Zhou Dong-yu, with the Constellation Master Chronometer 29mm in steel and gold with diamonds; the model Kiko Mizuhara and the 28mm constellation, and the legendary athlete Allyson Felix with his De Ville Trésor in 36mm Moonshine Gold.