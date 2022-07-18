What to watch on Netflix today?

To close the weekend with a flourish, what better than an afternoon of movies from the comfort of your home.

That is why we save you the search and bring you five options on Netflix that will not disappoint you.

hustle

This film, starring and produced by Adam Sandler, tells the story of a Philadelphia 76ers scout who travels the world in search of the new promise of basketball.

On a trip to Spain he discovers Bo Cruz (Juancho Hernangómez), a talented neighborhood player who could be the diamond he has been looking for for years and for whom he decides to risk everything to take him to the NBA.

the code of discord

This miniseries tells the story of an artist and a hacker who created Tele Vision, a new way of seeing the world.

Years later they meet again to sue Google for stealing their algorithm to create Google Earth.

Based in 1990s Berlin, this story is inspired by real life events.

fragments of a woman

The film follows the lives of Martha (Vanessa Kirby) and Sean (Shia LaBeouf), a couple on the verge of becoming parents whose lives take a turn when home birth ends in tragedy.

After losing her daughter, Martha faces the deep emotional consequences isolated from her partner and family by an abyss of pain.

sea ​​monster

This animated film shows the adventure of a girl who travels as a stowaway on the ship of a legendary monster hunter. Together they will live an epic journey through unknown waters and make history.

The meaning of life

This emotional film follows the process of Ali, a popular student who loses her memory after a car accident and tries to get her life back with the help of a book of poems and an unlikely friend.