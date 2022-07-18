what to take to see the boys to the cinema

This Monday, July 18, the winter holidays start in the City of Buenos Aires and in the province of Buenos Aires. And if the cinemas were already filling up with children – the winter holidays in many provinces had already started a week ago – this one, which begins today, Monday, promises to be the one with the most viewers of the whole year.

To the films that were already on the bill, and working well, premieres were added last Thursday.

Below is a guide for parents, older siblings, grandparents, uncles and cousins, to find out what the proposals are for boys, and not so boys.



“Minions: A villain is born” is the highest grossing film so far in 2022 in Argentina. It was seen by 2,334,161 viewers. Clarin Archive Photos

Lightyear

Just as the story of Woody was told, the cowboy whose name Andy put his name on the sole of his boot in the saga of toy story, now it’s the turn of Buzz Lightyear, the space command. Let’s clarify: it’s not that the toy has his movie, but that Lightyear is the “real” character from the movie that Andy was a fan of… 27 years ago.



Buzz Lightyear, the “original” character, not the toy, is the protagonist. 1,319,680 viewers have already seen it.

And Lightyear, the star command, the “ranger”, has screwed up. He is piloting a spaceship and makes a forced landing. He damaged the ship and, what’s worse, it has no propulsion. Buzz will repeatedly attempt a series of test flights to see if he can hyperdrive, but those 4-minute trips are the equivalent of four years on the planet’s surface. He’ll team up with some unorthodox characters, who will become his friends and gang to get to, well, the end of the movie.

“Lightyear”

Very good

Adventure. USA, 2022. 150′, ATP L. Of: Angus MacLane. With the original voices of: Chris Evans, Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi. Rooms: Hoyts Abasto, Cinepolis Recoleta, Showcase Belgrano.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder reminds us that a Marvel has to be funny. Directed by Taiki Waititi (the former God of Thunder, Thor: Ragnarökand winner of the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for JojoRabbit), it was clear that, if he himself was also in charge of co-writing the libretto for love and thunder I was going to combine comedy with action and adventure.



Natalie Portman, who returned to the saga, and Chris Hemsworth. It has already sold 1,041,154 tickets in Argentina.

Add to the cocktail the presence of a Chris Hemsworth that he feels so comfortable and seems so relaxed playing one of Marvel’s superheroes like no other, and that Jane Foster returns (Natalie Portman), the love of the life of the blonde with long hair and blue eyes, and well, everything is ready.

Thor kicks off the movie alongside the Guardians of the Galaxy. But later, when Gorr or the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale) begins precisely to eliminate the deities as revenge for the death of his little daughter, and takes the necrosword, then Thor will have to deal with him, helped by Mighty Thor (Portman). Marvel’s most entertaining.

“Thor: Love and Thunder”

Very good

Action/Comedy. USA, 2022. Original title: “Thor: Love and Thunder”. Of: Taika Waititi. With: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson. Rooms: IMAX, Hoyts Abasto, Cinemark Palermo, Cinépolis Avellaneda, Showcase Belgrano.

Minions: A Villain is Born

Distant seven years after the premiere of the prequel (Minions2015) and five of the last of the saga -the weak Despicable Me 3-, if we learned something, it is that the Minions can exist without Gru, but the bad guy who wants to conquer the world (or at least initially, steal the moon) needs them.



Gru is 11 years old in this “Favorite Villain” prequel.

He needs that army of small, obedient and obedient characters, including Kevin, Stuart and Bob, who look like earplugs.

Minions: A Villain is Born It has so many silly, simple and mostly visual gags, which makes it not only suitable for family viewing, but even to recover the sense of fun and play. Because the Minions help Gru to her target (she wants to join the Vicious Six supervillain gang).

“Minions: A Villain Is Born”

Good

animated comedy. USA, 2022. Original title: “Minions: The Rise of Gru”. 88′, ATP L. Of: Kyle Balda, Brad Ableson. original voices: Steve Carell, Pierre Coffin, Alan Arkin. Rooms: IMAX, Hoyts Abasto, Cinemark Palermo, Cinépolis Avellaneda and Recoleta, Showcase Belgrano.

Jurassic World Domain

Dominion is supposed to be the closing of the trilogy -don’t stay to wait for a post-credit scene, because there isn’t-, here they are all: the protagonists of the Jurassic Worldhe brought back all three of jurassic-park -the mathematician Ian Malcolm had already appeared in the fallen kingdom, but Ellie and Grant return in this one. And there’s Blue, Owen’s favorite raptor. And the T-Rex. Y…



The film that closes the new trilogy was seen until Sunday, July 17, by 2,132,827 spectators.

Perhaps it repeats the schemes of the previous films too much, but it has some scenes where the action is amazing.

“Jurassic World Domain”

Good

Action/Adventure. USA, 2022. 148′, SAM 13. Of: Colin Trevorrow. With: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Campbell Scott. Rooms: Hoyts Abasto, Cinemark Palermo, Cinépolis Recoleta, Showcenter Belgrano and Norcenter.

The hen Turuleca

The Turuleca hen, the character in the song by Gaby, Fofó and Miliki that we have sung and have sung for entire generations, is embodied in this animated film, a co-production with Spain, which opens for the local winter holidays, with the voices of Guillermo Francella, Flavia Palmiero and Sofi Morandi.



This co-production with Spain premiered last Thursday, and since then it has cut 23,092 admissions.

Turuleca is not here an egg-laying hen as she was in the lyrics of the song. Well, when she starts the movie “Turu” she can’t lay eggs, and she is sold by an unscrupulous man to Isabel, a former music teacher, who is retired and has a farm.

Before someone says Dumbo -Turuleca was bullied in the wagon before they sold her, and as the Disney elephant becomes the main number of a circus- more songs will be added, some of the famous Spanish clowns, such as Hola don Pepito, Hello Don José, an updated version of Macarena, and more.

“The hen Turuleca”

Good

Animation. Argentina/Spain, 2019. 79′, ATP. Of: Eduardo Gondell and Victor Monigote. With the voices of: Guillermo Francella, Flavia Palmiero and Sofi Morandi. Rooms: Hoyts Abasto, Showcase Norcenter.

Top Gun Maverick

Tom Cruise flies much higher than in the original Top Gun, the one from 1986. And if so, it is because this time there is a plot and not just spectacular images and musical hits. And Cruise matured alongside his character. Maverick was a fighter pilot, attending the academy that gave the film its title. We already saw him somewhat traumatized by the death of Goose (Anthony Edwards), who was traveling with him in an F-14 when they had to eject.



Tom Cruise seems to celebrate the success of his new movie (it is the highest grossing in his entire career). In Argentina, it had 907,465 spectators until Sunday.

Well now, as he is about to be fired, he must train young pilots for a near suicide mission. The enemy -again, as in the first, his nationality is not mentioned- has an illegal (!) uranium site that he is going to activate in three weeks, and it must be destroyed. The place is difficult to access, almost, but almost like reaching the Death Star that Luke Skywalker was supposed to bomb in the first Star Wars and just shoot, just, and escape.

Pure adrenaline, and Tom Cruise’s highest-grossing movie of his entire career.

“Top Gun Maverick”

Very good

Action/Drama. USA, 2022. 131′, ATP R. Of: Joseph Kosinski. With: Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Val Kilmer. Rooms: Hoyts Abasto, Cinemark Palermo, Cinépolis Recoleta, Showcase Belgrano.

Elvis

Bright, ostentatious and entertaining. This is the film by Baz Luhrmann, the director of Moulin Rouge!, With Elvis, the film and the character, Luhrmann meditates on the music, the legend and the commercial business behind an idol, a man who would revolutionize music, not only in the United States.



Austin Butler is Elvis Presley, and Tom Hanks, his manager, Colonel Parker, in Baz Luhrmann’s film. Since Thursday, 51,007 people have seen it.

But Elvis does not begin with Elvis, but with Colonel Parker, a Tom Hanks – always a buyer, even if he plays an unscrupulous character – with a prosthetic rubber nose and jowls, who after a heart attack is going to tell us the story of the boy he turned in star “Without me there would be no Elvis Presley,” she boasts.

The Colonel was the King’s manager, the one who kept 50% of his earnings. The film narrates that relationship, and the beginnings of Elvis.

“Elvis”

Good

Drama. Australia/USA, 2022. 159′, SAM 13 R. Of: Baz Luhrmann. With: Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJonge. Rooms: Hoyts Abasto, Cinemark Palermo, Cinépolis Recoleta, Showcase Belgrano and Norcenter.

