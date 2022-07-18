“We did it and it was wonderful”

Jennifer Lopez confirmed the marriage with Ben Affleck took place on Saturday 16th July in a drive-through chapel in Las Vegas, where the two celebs crowned their 20-year dream of love.

In recent times, all the most important stages of her love story with the 47-year-old actor Jennifer shared them with his fans through the “On the JLO”, Whose last email contained some shots (as well as numerous details) related to the wedding of the Bennifer.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

“We made it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. Twenty years of patience », he began Jennifer Lopez (star of movie Marry Me) before recounting the journey she is Affleck they had to face before the “Yes”.

“We flew to Las Vegas last night and lined up for a marriage license with four other couples all making the same trip to the wedding capital of the world. Behind us were two men holding hands. Opposite we had a young couple who drove three hours from Victorvill. We all want the same thing, that the world recognizes us as partners and declares our love to everyone through the almost universal symbol of marriage “, he continued. Lopezthen unbuttoned also about the moment of his wedding with Ben Affleck.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

“We arrived very late, in the small white wedding chapel just before midnight,” revealed the 52-year-old pop star. “They were kindly open late for a few minutes, we took pictures of a pink convertible Cadillac evidently once used by the same ‘king’ (but if we wanted Elvis to show up there was an extra cost to pay, and he was in bed), ”he continued J-Lo before revealing that she wore “an old movie dress” to exchange wedding vows and rings “that we will wear for the rest of our lives”.

After the wedding suddenly shipwrecked in 2004, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they finally managed to crown their dream of love with a very intimate ceremony which was also attended by the pop star’s mother and children.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

“In the end it was the best possible wedding we could imagine. What we dreamed of for a long time has come true even if very, very in the end “, continued the singer of”On my way“Accompanying his story with some photos taken before, during and after the ceremony, among which there is also a film of Ben Affleck intent on getting ready in a small pink bathroom.

“They were right when they said, ‘All you need is love.’ We are so grateful to have plenty of them, to have a wonderful new family with five amazing kids, and to have the life we’ve always wanted. Love is a great thing, perhaps the best there is, and it is worth waiting for, “added Lopez before signing her new married name:” With love, madam Jennifer Lynn Affleck“.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io