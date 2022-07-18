We celebrate the muscles and talent of Vin Diesel on his birthday

The actor Vin Diesel arrived at no less than 55 springs this July 18, as one of the most prominent figures in Hollywood.

The star adopted the name by which he is known artistically in the 1980s while working as a security guard in nightclubs, however, he was born as Mark Sinclair Vincent. This information was detailed by the thrillist website.

Apart from starring in action films, the interpreter is also a film producer and director and has his own companies to work on it, such is the case of One Race Films and Racetrack Records, he also founded the video game company Tigon Studios.

Successful and loved by his relatives

On the other hand, although he has not manifested himself at this time, last Sunday, July 17, he showed off on Instagram the cake that was bitten in the production of “Fast X” as a reason for the anniversary of his birth. «The best cast, the best production and the best studio. I am a lucky boy from New York », is part of what he wrote in the description of the post.

Although he has a fortune close to 225 million dollars, according to internet reports, it was not always so. In fact, he grew up in the poor area of ​​Greenwich, New York, even though he was born in California. But this was not an impediment for him to become one of the most emblematic names in American industry and at the same time a businessman.

To celebrate this blockbuster movie star, we’ll go over his featured characters in some of them on his birthday.

«Fast & Furious»

After the premiere of the first film in 2001, Vin Diesel has starred in almost every installment of the eternal franchise as Dominic Toretto. In May 2023 the tenth film will be released.

His character is quite a bad boy and also an amateur and successful runner of lucrative street races in Los Angeles, something that here in Venezuela we call piques.

Also, in the first Toretto and his group steal electronic products and spare parts that enhance their vehicles in every aspect and make them great adversaries against their opponents, but when he meets undercover agent Brian O’Conner, things will change for him and his team.

Diesel also has credits in this film series as a producer. In the rest of the tapes, Toretto and his team, which is renewed over the years, embark on high-caliber adventurous missions that will put his skills to the test. The first film accumulated a total of 159 million dollars during its time on the billboard, however, things improved financially for the following films. In fact, the seventh installment of the film series exceeded one billion dollars. The rest reached between 200 and 700 million green during their time at the box office.

Dom is the hero of the story and he is confident enough to put his skin on the line and save others. Thanks to the way he was portrayed, this is one of the iconic action characters in Hollywood history.

The Chronicles of Riddick Trilogy

Shortly before Dominic Toretto, Richard Riddick was in “Pitch Black”, a role that catapulted Vin’s stardom specifically in action films.

It was in 2000 that the aforementioned film premiered, which shortly after would become a trilogy of films. Riddick is an anti-hero with various abilities such as dark vision, agility, stealth, killing skills, survival in difficult conditions, among others.

Thus, in the first installment Riddick is characterized as a cold convict on his way to a penal institution with his captor, a bounty hunter named William J. Johns. Who pretends to be a policeman. Johns hopes to get Riddick safely back to a penal colony and collect the outlaw’s huge bounty. However, an unexpected landing will change the course of things.

«XXx»

With the “Triple X” saga it became clear that Vin is not an actor for small roles and that he is also a kind of lucky charm for trilogies.

After giving life to the two aforementioned characters, he starred in this film as Xander Cage in 2002, his character would appear again in the third and last of 2017, “Return of Xander Cage”.

Likewise, the plot of the first film follows the life of Cage, who has the mission of infiltrating with members of the Russian mafia who plot the destruction of the world with a nuclear bomb. In that environment, moreover, he will find love and support in a young woman from that country.

The recruit is also an expert in extreme sports, sociable, likeable, charismatic, skilled and a true hero.

“Guardians of the Galaxy”

As if that were not enough, Michelle Rodriguez’s ex-boyfriend is also part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), as he lent his voice to Groot in “Guardians of the Galaxy”.

Unlike his other action credits, Vin brought the humanoid tree-monster Groot to life in the aforementioned 2014 installment, then in 2017 and in various Marvel films such as “Avengers: Infinity War.”

The character is of few words, but that has not prevented him from standing out in the films. He is heroic, noble and not afraid to sacrifice himself for his friends.

By the time the sequel to “Guardians of the Galaxy” was released, he told Entertainment Tonight that he was happy because he could finally take his 3 children: Hania (14), Vincent (12) and Pauline (7) to see a movie of his.

“The children will be able to go with me, finally! They’re still too young for ‘Fast and Furious’ and ‘Riddick’ but they can watch ‘Guardians’… It will give them a chance to explore the word sacrifice and how they can apply it to everything in their lives, as ultimately Groot sacrifices himself for his family.” , he highlighted.

«The Pacifier»

The actor probably won the hearts of many in this 2005 family comedy, where he played Shane Wolf. A US Marine agent who fails to rescue a scientist from his Serbian captors and ends up as a bodyguard for the man’s wife and 5 children.

The unyielding subject, who at times seems like a robot, ends up lowering his guard to allow himself to be conquered by this family of which he ends up becoming, much to his chagrin, a father figure.

Likewise, after completing extremely dangerous missions that were a piece of cake for him, he will face a real challenge with things that, beyond putting his life at risk and forcing him to do maneuvers, will have him leave his comfort zone; such as changing diapers and understanding adolescent logic.