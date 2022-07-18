We are at the forefront in aesthetic medicine – Contact

LOCALLY

Miss Golden Clinic, innovating with European teams that have anti-aging preventive benefits.

Marissa Sanchez

The power to preserve and prevent aging is part of the work carried out by aesthetic medicine, which today, for Dr. Jackelyn Del Villar Benavides, continues to innovate and be at the forefront, obtaining the best equipment and world brands so that both men and women have access to these avant-garde alternatives in this municipality.

Derived from his studies and his excellent preparation when he graduated as a surgeon and graduated in aesthetic medicine and aging, learning with great professionals and pioneers of this medicine such as Dr. Jaír Carranco, in this field landing his own company since 24 February 2021 in the town called Miss Golden Clinic.

He described that the services of aesthetic medicine cover dermatological issues, overweight, facial symmetries, body treatments, radiofrequencies applying these direct treatments to the skin in which they reproduce the fibroblasts themselves that produce collagen naturally, among others.

He stressed that years ago, it was unattainable, only for upper class, artists or who had to travel to other places in the Republic or even other countries, to receive the benefits of this modernity in terms of eternal youth and today thanks to the commitment Being at the forefront, every day this branch advances to counteract aging in a healthy way.

During the last days he was training in Mexico City with experts to get high-tech equipment to bring services that allow promoting beauty in men and women and not by way of vanity, or luxuries, but to look and feel and value themselves for feel healthier and well preserved.

Reason for the inauguration was the installation of two teams that will provide services such as permanent hair removal and the unique hydrafacial team in the town and (Miss Golden has it), which applies a highly perfect moisturizer for anti-aging that allows a healthier skin.

He stressed that relying on these aesthetic arrangements is becoming more common every day and the general population can find out about the alternatives and treatments as well as the appropriate budgets for each patient, rejuvenating is within the reach of all pockets and tastes.

He added that in the entity there is a taboo or a culture of disinformation of these alternatives by thinking that they are luxuries and also expensive, being vital to know that these alternatives allow to have a conservative aging, a plus to achieve more things with the security and empowerment of feeling healthy in many aspects of their lives.

He indicated that during the months of consolidation of this beauty clinic, its services that the patients who have received have expressed important changes in their lives and it is excellent that this alternative exists in the locality and more access and with the highest standards of quality as in large aesthetic clinics.

He stressed that before this medicine for a treatment you would have to pay more than 20 thousand pesos, it was a challenge to get a space and today the cost could reach up to 2,500 pesos and reach an appointment.

He expressed that the benefits of these services have been received by young patients as well as patients in fullness and of whom they are satisfied with their treatments, being a pleasure and satisfaction to continue innovating to bring this healthy and local aesthetic alternative to everyone.

The location is Zaragoza street between Hidalgo and Iturbide 1380 downtown area, open by appointment from Monday to Saturday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.