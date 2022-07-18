Vin Diesel celebrates 55 years on the set of Fast X: “I’m really grateful”

Vin Diesel is an actor who has achieved great work results in the last 20 years. 24 years ago, the performer was known for his role in Saving Private Ryan, and now, two decades later, he’s become the face of a successful Fast & Furious franchise. Own on the set of the last chapter he celebrated his 55 years.

As we know, the Fast family is very close, and could not help but celebrate the birthday of one of the main stars of the franchise. In the video he published, Vin Diesel shows the cake that was given to him by the crewand comments, “As we wrap up week 13 of Fast production. Here’s a moment where the whole crew surprised me with an early birthday cake. Best crew, best cast, best studio. I’m a guy. lucky New York. I hope to make you, him and the world proud. “

The actor was thrilled by the surprise, while many were amazed by the fact that the shooting of the film is still in progress. If you remember, the film began work in April, but just a week after filming began, director Justin Lin left the project, and handed the reins to Louis Letterier, who has been working nonstop ever since.

Now, while we await news on Fast X, which should be released in May 2023, look at the bottom of the article video in which Vin Diesel shows us the cake that was given to him for his 55 years!