Viktor Bout, the reviled and revered Russian arms dealer back in the spotlight

A Russian arms dealer labeled the “merchant of death” who once inspired a Hollywood movie is back in the headlines with speculation of a return to Moscow in a prisoner swap.

If Viktor Bout, 55, is finally released in exchange for Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) star Brittney Griner and former US Marine Paul Whelan, as some published reports suggest, it would add to the tradition around a charismatic arms dealer who has been imprisoned by the United States for more than a decade.

According to the source, Bout is either a fearless businessman, wrongfully imprisoned after an overly aggressive US covert operation, or a peddler of arms whose sales fueled some of the world’s worst conflicts.

The 2005 Nicolas Cage film, The Lord of the war, was loosely based on Bout, a former Soviet Air Force officer who allegedly gained fame for supplying weapons for civil wars in South America, the Middle East, and Africa. His clients were said to include Charles Taylor of Liberia, longtime Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi and both sides in the Angolan civil war.

Shira A. Scheindlin, the former New York City federal judge who sentenced Bout before returning to private practice, can be counted among those who would not be disappointed by Bout’s freedom in a prisoner exchange.

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing in Khimki, outside Moscow, Russia, on July 7, 2022. AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

“He has served enough time for what he did in this case,” Scheindlin said in an interview, noting that Bout, a vegetarian and classical music aficionado who is said to speak six languages, has served more than 11 years in US prisons. .

He was convicted in 2011 on terrorism charges. Prosecutors said he was willing to sell up to $20 million worth of weapons, including surface-to-air missiles to shoot down US helicopters. When they made the claim at his 2012 sentencing, Bout yelled, “It’s a lie!”

Bout has steadfastly proclaimed his innocence, saying he is a legitimate businessman and does not sell weapons. He has had a lot of support from high level Russian officials since he was first arrested. A member of the Russian Parliament testified when Bout was fighting extradition from Thailand to the US.

Last year, some of his paintings were exhibited at the Russian Civic Chamber, the body that oversees bills and civil rights.

Bout’s case fits well into Moscow’s narrative that Washington is lying in wait to ensnare and oppress innocent Russians on flimsy grounds.

“Since the high-profile Bout case, a veritable ‘hunt’ has developed by Americans for Russian citizens around the world,” the government newspaper Rossiiskaya Gazeta wrote last year.

Increasingly, Russia has cited his case as a human rights issue. His wife and his lawyer said his health is deteriorating in the harsh prison environment, where foreigners aren’t always eligible for breaks that Americans might get.

Paul Whelan, a former US Marine who was arrested for alleged espionage in Russia on December 28, 2018, speaks behind bars as he awaits a court hearing in Moscow. Photo: AP/Alexander Zemlianichenko

Last month, Russia’s human rights commissioner, Tatyana Moskalkova, said: “We very much hope that our compatriot Viktor Bout will return to his homeland.”

Moskalkova said the Foreign Ministry, the Attorney General’s Office and the Justice Ministry were working to see if Bout might qualify to be transferred to Russia to serve out the remainder of his sentence.

“We are also constantly in dialogue to find a compromise to solve this problem,” he said.

Now being held at a medium security facility in Marion, Illinois, Bout is scheduled to be released in August 2029.

“If you ask me today ‘do you think 10 years would be a fair sentence,’ I would say ‘yes,’” Scheindlin said.

“He got a tough deal,” the retired judge said, noting that undercover US agents “put words in his mouth” for him to say he knew Americans could die from the weapons he sold to demand an improvement in the terrorism that would mandate a lengthy prison sentence, if not life.

Image of Nicolas Cage in the movie “The Lord of War” from 2005, inspired by the life of Viktor Bout.

“The idea of ​​exchanging it should not be unacceptable to our government. It wouldn’t hurt to release him,” Scheindlin said.

Still, he added that a fair trade of Griner for Bout would be “concerning.” The WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist was arrested in February at a Moscow airport, where police said they found cannabis oil in a vaporizer canister in her luggage. Although the US government classified her as “wrongfully detained,” Griner pleaded guilty to drug possession charges on July 7 at her trial in a Russian court, which was to resume on Thursday.

Scheindlin noted that Griner was arrested for something that “wouldn’t be five minutes in jail.”

That sentiment is shared by others. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch said in a July 9 editorial that Bout illegally trafficked billions of dollars in weapons “to fuel wars around the world” and has “the blood of thousands on his hands,” while Griner “He made a stupid mistake with a small amount of cannabis. She didn’t hurt anyone.”

Griner could face up to 10 years in prison. Her guilty plea was not unexpected for those who understand that similar moves commonly precede prisoner exchanges. Whelan was arrested three years ago on espionage charges that the United States says were fabricated and false.

In April 2012, Scheindlin imposed the 25-year mandatory minimum sentence that Bout is now serving, but said he did so only because it was required.

Viktor Bout sits as he awaits his verdict in the detention room of a criminal court in Bangkok, Thailand, on August 11, 2009. AP Photo/Apichart Weerawong



At the time, his defense attorney claimed that the US targeted Bout with a vengeance because it was embarrassed that his companies helped deliver goods to US military contractors involved in the war in Iraq.

The deliveries occurred despite United Nations sanctions imposed on Bout since 2001, due to his reputation as a notorious illegal arms dealer.

Prosecutors had urged Scheindlin to impose a life sentence, saying that if Bout was correct in calling himself nothing more than a businessman, “he was a businessman of the most dangerous order.”

Bout was estimated to be worth around $6 billion in March 2008, when he was arrested in Bangkok, Thailand. He was tricked into leaving Russia by US authorities at what he thought was a meeting about a deal to ship what prosecutors described as “an impressive arsenal of weapons, including hundreds of surface-to-air missiles, machine guns and rifles.” sniper rifle, 10 million rounds of ammunition and five tons of plastic explosives.”

He was detained at a luxury hotel in Bangkok after conversations with informants from the DEA sting operation who posed as officers of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, also known as the FARC. The group had been classified by Washington as a narco-terrorist group.

He was brought to the United States in November 2010.

The nickname “merchant of death” was assigned to Bout by a high-ranking minister in Britain’s Foreign Office. The nickname was included in the US government’s indictment against Bout.