USA Network will broadcast a fight between two WWE NXT stars on the outskirts of SmackDown

WWE continues to work on NXT 2.0 talent. to create future stars. In the last hours we have known possible intentions for two specific talents who would have worked in the pavilion where the Friday Night SmackDown show was held last Friday.

We talk about Only Sikoa and Von Vagnerboth of them present in the outskirts of the Amway Center last Friday. The official NXT account has posted a message on Twitter indicating that both competitors were there on Friday fighting, and that their confrontation can be seen on USA Network this Tuesday during the weekly episode of NXT.

Only Sikoa and Von Wagner met for the last time on the NXT episode broadcast on July 12, 2022 on the USA Network. The fight between the two ended without a winner since both were disqualified for the count of ten. The confrontation continued after the fight outside the compound. The recording at the Amway Center is a continuation of that fight.

Some media have indicated that this could be a first Solo Sikoa and Von Vagner’s approach to WWE’s main roster. However, the Amway Center is a venue located near the WWE Performance Center, so the company could have taken advantage of that proximity to record the scene and not with any other intention.

In early July 2022, Fightful journalist Sean Ross Sapp indicated that WWE was interested in bringing Solo Sikoa to the WWE main roster to be part of The Bloodline. The wrestler himself revealed at the end of June that some WWE executives intended to promote him together with the Uso brothers.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE SummerSlam and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.