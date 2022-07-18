US judge was going to jail Roman Polanski in 1977 for sexually abusing a girl, a former prosecutor in the case reveals

AP.- A judge of The Angels privately told the lawyers that he was going to break a promise and jail Roman Polansky by sexually abuse of one 13 year old girl in 1977declared a former prosecutor, which set the stage for the renowned director to flee from USA as a fugitive.

A hitherto sealed transcript of the testimony of the fiscal Retired Deputy District Attorney Roger Gunson, obtained Sunday night by Associated Presssupports the assertion of Polansky that he fled the day before sentencing in 1978 because he did not believe he was receiving fair treatment.

Speaking behind closed doors in 2010, Gunson said the judge broke his promise to release Polansky after state prison officials determined he should not spend time in jail jail.

“The judge had promised him on two occasions… something that he did not fulfill,” he said. Gunson. “So it didn’t surprise me that when they told him they were going to send him to the state prison… that he could not or did not want to trust the judge.”

During the Polansky trialthe 13-year-old victim testified that during a photo shoot at Jack Nicholson’s home in March 1977, when the actor was not home, Polanski gave her champagne and part of a sedative pill and then forced her to have sexual intercourse despite their objections. The girl said she didn’t fight him because she was afraid of him, but then her mother called the police.

When the minor refused to testify in court, Polansky pleaded guilty to having illegal sex with a minor in exchange for prosecutors dropping drug, rape and sodomy charges. The victim has since called for the case to be ended.

Defense attorney Harland Braun said Friday, when the testimony was expected to be released, that he would resume his efforts to have a sentence entered in absentia, which would end his status as a fugitive of justice.

Braun has tried this unsuccessfully in the past, but the prosecution argued, supported by the judges, that Polansky had to appear in the Superior Court of The Angels to resolve the matter.

Release of the transcript, ordered by a California appeals court when District Attorney George Gascón withdrew his predecessors’ objections to its release, could support the claims of Polansky that he was going to be imprisoned by a corrupt judge.

The legal saga has had episodes on both sides of the Atlantic for four decades, throughout a life marked by tragedy and also triumph.

As a child, Polansky escaped from the Krakow ghetto during the Holocaust. His wife, actress Sharon Tate, was one of seven people killed by followers of Charles Manson in 1969.

The 88-year-old filmmaker was nominated for Oscar for “Chinatown” (“Chinatown”) in 1974 and “Tess” (“The sacrifice of Tess”) in 1979, and won the statuette for best director for “The Pianist” (“The Pianist“) in 2003, but he was unable to collect the award because he risked arrest in the United States.

France, Switzerland and Poland rejected requests for extradition from the United States and Polansky continues to be feted in Europe, receiving accolades and working with major players. However, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences stripped him of his membership in 2018 after the move #MeToo sparked a reckoning over sexual misconduct.

Polansky has argued for years that there was judicial misconduct in his case. In 2010, a Los Angeles court took Gunson’s sealed testimony about his recollection of promises the judge made to the director in 1977.

The lawyers of Polansky, who were in the courtroom during Gunson’s testimony but couldn’t use it in court, have tried for years to release that transcript to help their case.

Braun argued that Judge Laurence Rittenband, already deceasedwas influenced by the publicity of the case and changed his mind several times about the punishment the accused should receive.

Following a report from probation officials that Polansky Shouldn’t be spending time behind bars, Rittenband sent the warden to state prison for a 90-day diagnostic evaluation to help determine what punishment he should face.

The judge said that while Polansky received a favorable prison report, he would serve no additional sentence, Gunson said.

After six weeks of evaluation in prison, Polansky he was released with a recommendation that he only serve parole, Braun said.

But Rittenband thought the prison and parole reports were perfunctory and a “whitewash,” he said. Gunsonwho agreed that they minimized or distorted Polanski’s crimes.

The judge privately told Gunson and his attorney Polansky that it had to be tougher due to criticism from the press.

He said he would send Polansky to prison for a longer period, but that he would be released within 120 days, something that was possible under sentencing rules at the time.

“Roman says, ‘How can I trust him? judge who has lied twice?’ So she goes to Europe,” Braun said.

Gunson acknowledged during his testimony that the judge had discretion to sentence Polansky to up to 50 years because there was no agreed sentence. But Gunson objected to the “sham” proceedings the judge was orchestrating and felt he had broken promises he made to the judge. Polansky.

The victim, Samantha Geimer, has been calling for years for the case to be dismissed or sentenced to death. Polansky in absence. She went so far as to travel from her home in Hawaii to Los Angeles five years ago to urge a judge to end “a judgment of 40 years that has been imposed on both the victim of a crime and the perpetrator.”

“I implore you to consider taking steps to finally bring this matter to a close as an act of mercy to me and my family,” Geimer said.

Thand Associated Press does not usually identify victims of sexual abuse, but Geimer went public with her identity years ago and penned a memoir titled “The Girl: A Life in the Shadow of Roman Polanski.” The cover features a photo taken by the filmmaker.

Polansky agreed to pay Geimer a few 600 thousand dollars to settle a civil lawsuit in 1993.

Geimer, who has pushed for the misconduct to be investigated judicialasked for the transcript to be released in a letter last month and urged the district attorney’s office to review the case again.

Prosecutors have consistently opposed the release of the material, but relented earlier this week to honor Geimer’s wishes and be transparent with the public.

“This case has been described by the courts as ‘one of the longest-running sagas in California criminal justice history,’” Gascón said in a statement. “For years, this office has fought against the release of information that victim and the public have a right to know.”

However, the prosecutor did not indicate that Polansky can avoid a court appearance. The press release says Polanski remains at large and must surrender to court for sentencing.