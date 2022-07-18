US judge thought to renege according to Polanski

A Los Angeles judge privately told attorneys he was going to renege on a plea deal and jail Roman Polanski for having sex with a minor in 1977, a former prosecutor testified, setting the stage for the renowned director fled the United States as a fugitive.

A previously sealed transcript made available to The Associated Press on Sunday night contained testimony from retired District Attorney Roger Gunson, who supported Polanski’s claims that he fled the day before sentencing in 1978 because he did not believe I would have gotten a fair deal.

Speaking behind closed doors in 2010, Gunson said he hadn’t been surprised by Polanski’s escape after the judge broke several promises he had made to his defense attorney.

The judge had twice promised him … something he had reneged on, Gunson said. So it wasn’t surprising to me that when he was told that he was going to be sent to state prison… that he couldn’t or didn’t want to trust the judge.

Defense attorney Harland Braun said Friday, as the testimony was expected to be released, that he would resume his efforts to get a sentence in absentia, ending his fugitive status.

Braun has tried to do so in the past, but the prosecution argued, with the support of the judges, that Polanski should appear in Los Angeles Superior Court to resolve the matter.

Release of the transcript, ordered by a California appeals court when District Attorney George Gascón dropped his predecessors’ objections to its release, could support Polanski’s claims that he was being jailed by a corrupt judge.

The legal saga has had episodes on both sides of the Atlantic for four decades, throughout a life marked by tragedy and triumph.

Polanski escaped as a child from the Krakow ghetto during the Holocaust. His wife, Sharon Tate, was one of seven people killed in 1969 by followers of Charles Manson.

Polanski, 88, who was nominated for Oscars for 1974’s Chinatown and 1979’s Tess, won the statuette for best director for The Pianist (“The Pianist”) in 2003. But he could not collect the award because he was exposed to be arrested in the United States.

France, Switzerland and Poland have all rejected US extradition requests and he continues to be feted in Europe, winning praise and working with major players.

However, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences stripped him of his membership in 2018 after the MeToo movement sparked a reflection on sexual abuse.

During Polanski’s trial, the 13-year-old victim testified that during a photo shoot at Jack Nicholson’s home in March 1977, when the actor was not home, Polanski gave him champagne and part of a sedative pill and he then forced her to have sex over her objections. The girl herself said that she didn’t fight him because she was afraid of him, but then her mother called the police.

When the minor refused to testify in court, Polanski pleaded guilty to illegal sex with a minor in exchange for prosecutors dropping drug, rape and sodomy charges.

Polanski has argued for years that there was judicial misconduct in his case. In 2010, a Los Angeles court took sealed testimony from Gunson about his recollection of promises the judge made to the director in 1977.

Polanski’s attorneys had long sought to have that testimony unsealed, believing the transcript could help their case.

Braun alleged that Judge Laurence Rittenband, now deceased, was influenced by the publicity of the case and changed his mind several times about the punishment the defendant should receive.

The victim, Samantha Geimer, has been calling for years to have the case dismissed or Polanski sentenced in absentia, describing the situation as a 40-year sentence imposed on both her and the director.

The Associated Press does not usually identify victims of sexual abuse, but Geimer made his identity public years ago. The filmmaker agreed to pay him about $600,000 to settle a civil lawsuit in 1993.