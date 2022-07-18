True story behind the viral video of the Coldplay concert

We live in a summer of terrible omens, with an endless war that points to a horizon of hardship and a wave of fires that reminds us of the ferocity of climate change. All wrong. All wrong. It sounds catastrophic, but we all have the pessimistic pinch in the stomach. What we are going to tell you now may seem like an easy balm, the typical good-thinking story to calm consciences superficially… And yes, it may be, but deep down it is also the only way to hope. A remnant of humanity.

After the relief paragraph, we go with the protagonists. It all started with a viral video in 2016. Huillo, a Mexican boy with autism, went with his father, Luis, to a concert by his favorite band, Coldplay. Luis captured Huillo’s reaction in the song with his mobile Fix You, one of the great anthems of the group led by Chris Martin. In its day, that video was shared a lot because it is impossible not to feel a cataract of emotions when seeing the love between father and son, with music as a universal language to channel feelings.

Six years later, the actor Hugh Jackman has shared that video again with a purpose: to give visibility to the journey that Huillo and his family began (his mother and sister are also involved in everything) from that moment at the Coldplay concert.

One of the first to react then was Chris Martin himself. A few days after the video was broadcast, he invited Huillo and Luis to another concert to meet in person. There he discovered that Huillo, in addition to being an unconditional fan of Coldplay, was also a budding musician. The boy was diagnosed with autism when he was four years old and his parents, with the help of professionals, discovered that music was one of the best tools to help him communicate.

Huillo’s father is also a music lover, so that hobby grew in the boy until it became a trade. From a very young age he began to create his own songs, to post them on social networks, where he has thousands of followers, and to give concerts. Throughout this path he has had the support of Chris Martin, who has shared the stage with him several times and, already in professional mode, invited him to participate in a concert in Mexico in April 2022. The video on YouTube exceeds two million of visualizations.

The wonderful thing about this story is that it has not only helped Huillo find his profession in music and along the way has exponentially improved his communication skills, but also that the family has turned it into an open path for other children with similar difficulties. . To do this, they created the platform Todos somos Huillo, a point of contact between boys and girls with autism (and their parents) to promote the use of music as an instrument to enhance their abilities.

Love between parents and children, overcoming difficulties, the power of music and the good side of virality on networks. As we said, it will surely be just a slight exception in the ravine of negative stimuli that we are falling through. But it is a shot of hope in humanity that has made our day.

