Tristan Thompson was caught packing his bags with a new woman as he expects the arrival of his second baby with Khloe Kardashian

TRISTAN Thompson was caught packing his bags at the Public Display of Affection (PDA) with a new woman as he awaits the imminent arrival of his second child with Khloe Kardashian.

The Chicago Bulls player was spotted in Greece with a mysterious woman.

Tristan, 43, wore a floral print T-shirt while taking a stroll in Mykonos.

The NBA star appeared to be holding hands with the mystery woman.

The nameless woman carried a purse in her free hand.

She also wore a skintight floral dress that hugged her curves.

It is not yet known how the two met.

Tristan was previously seen enjoying the party scene at the nightclub known as Bonbonniere Mykonos, according to TMZ.

The basketball player shares his 4-year-old daughter True with his ex Khloe, 38.

Her flight to Greece came after the ex-couple announced they were expecting a second child via surrogacy.

Tristan’s fourth child was conceived in November 2021.

THE SCANDAL OF THE CHILD OF LOVE

In addition to True, he is also Prince’s father, five, with his little mom Jordan Craig, 30, and welcomed a son in love, Theo, with his mistress, Maralee Nichols, 31, in January.

Although Khloe thought she and Tristan were mutually exclusive, he was having an affair with Maralee.

During the betrayal scandal, Trista asked for a paternity test, but then confessed her infidelity and admitted having sex with Maralee.

Tristan’s former lover is suing the NBA star for child support and has been in a legal feud with him.

A source exclusively told The Sun: “Maralee has told friends that Tristan is not yet paying for child support.

“AND [he] he wants to fight in court ”.

THE NEWS OF THE CHILD

Meanwhile, a representative of The Kardashians star said, “We can confirm that True will have a brother who was conceived in November.

“Khloé is incredibly grateful to the amazing surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.”

THE! the star representative concluded: “We would like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

An insider revealed to PageSix: “Khloé has always wanted a little brother for True and has decided to move on with the baby with the support of her family.”

The source added that although the two are expecting a baby, Khloe and Tristan are not back together.

The former couple is expecting a baby, whose name fans have theorized will be a tribute to his parents, Kris Jenner, 66, and the late Robert Kardashian Senior.

According to TMZ, True’s little brother should arrive “within days”, if not “already”.

