Tom Hanks, Elvis | 10 movies ranked from worst to best

Today he is the great American actor of the moment, adored by the spectators and who turns everything he does into a success. But Tom Hanks (Concord, USA, July 9, 1956) has not had it easy. In the beginning he accepted almost everything they offered him, generally very mediocre things. It’s not that he hasn’t made bad movies afterwards -‘The Da Vinci Code’, as he himself has admitted, is a bad movie in which he should never have participated-, but his career is full of great films and unforgettable performances . Now that we’ve just seen his work as the mythical Colonel Parker in ‘Elvis’, these would be his top ten movies from worst to best.

10 Nora Ephron, 1993 (Movistar Plus+ and on Apple TV+ | Prime Video for rent) Something to remember



An unrecognized remake, with an efficient update of Leo McCarey’s famous sentimental comedy ‘You and I’, in which there are also quite a few influences from ‘The Courtship of Eddie’s Father’. The film focuses on the process of falling in love with a couple, with the particularity that the two members do not know each other and are thousands of kilometers apart. Hanks demonstrates his good comedic skills, and has excellent chemistry with Meg Ryan.

9 Ron Howard, 1995 (For rent on Filmin, Movistar Plus+ and Apple TV+) apollo 13



Not because its outcome is known, it stops exciting. The extraordinary adventure of Apollo 13, a story of courage, faith and ingenuity about the true story of the space mission destined to land on the moon and that, after a terrible incident, had to abort its mission and return hastily to Earth. For history the famous phrase that Hanks pronounces as captain of the mission: ‘Houston, we have a problem’.

8 Robert Zemeckis, 1994 (Movistar+, HBO Max | Apple TV+ and Prime Video for rent) Forrest Gump



Oscar for Hanks in this journey through the second half of the 20th century around a man who was always in the right place at the right time. A watermark of special effects to show Forrest Gump present and next to the great protagonists of history. And another famous phrase in his mouth: ‘Life is like a box of chocolates’.

7 Paul Greengrass, 2013 (Movistar Plus+ | Apple TV+ for rent) Captain Phillips



Based on a true story, the film is a exemplary thriller, directed by Paul Greengrass (‘The Bourne Myth’) in which Tom Hanks plays the captain of the US merchant marine, Richard Phillips, who commanded the cargo ship Maersk Alabama. seized in 2009, in the waters of the Indian Ocean, by Somali pirates, being the first American ship hijacked in two hundred years. A film that maintains the tension until the end despite the known outcome.

6 Robert Zemeckis, 2000 (Movistar Plus+ | Apple TV+ and Prime Video for rent) Castaway



Risky film by Robert Zemeckis that rests entirely on Tom Hanks, since the actor, who plays a lonely shipwrecked man on a desert island and endures much of the more than two hours that the film lasts with his sole presence on screen. The actor emerges triumphant and was even nominated for an Oscar for this work, for which he had to lose considerable weight. His character is that of a busy and stressed executive who suffers a plane crash and remains on a lonely desert island for four years, where he must figure out how to survive.

5 Sam Mendes, 2002 (Disney+ | Apple TV+ and Prime Video for rent) Road to Perdition



Second film by Sam Mendes, which is immersed in a great black series with touches of melodrama. Set during the 1930s, it shows a hitman who works for a Chicago gangster, who considers him like a son, and who will end up killing his real son despite himself, causing him to have to flee. In a literal sense, Perdition is the name of the city he is heading to, but it is also a euphemism for Hell. The film talks about father and son relationships, ethics in a corrupt world and the value of friendship. Tom Hanks has a spectacular acting duel against Paul Newman in his latest work on camera.

4 Jonathan Demme, 1993 (Filming, Prime Video | Apple TV+ for rent) philadelphia



The first film that, from the point of view of the large and very conservative Hollywood multinationals, approached with certain rigor both the homosexual issue and that of AIDS. Above all, it was a film aimed at making society aware of the consequences that can arise from existing prejudices towards this terrible disease. The city is the emblematic setting for a story of social injustice, editing sequences with an enviable sense of rhythm that reflect both the moral triumph and the physical decline of a brilliant young lawyer wrongfully fired from a prestigious firm. Hanks won the Oscar for best actor for his work as an HIV-positive lawyer.

3 Steven Spielberg, 2017 (Filmin, Movistar Plus+ | Apple TV+ for rent) the pentagon files



Steven Spielberg signs a praise for press freedom, based on real events. A political thriller that recounts the confrontation between the newspapers ‘New York Times’ and especially the ‘Washington Post’, with the administration of Richard Nixon for the publication of some secret reports on the Vietnam War that the White House did not want them to see the light. Hanks is here Ben Bradlee, the director of the Post, who defends publishing the truth, whatever it takes. A film in the best line of reporting journalism in the United States.

two Frank Darabont, 1999 (Filmin, Movistar Plus+ | Apple TV+, Prime Video for rent) The green Mile



An excellent adaptation of a Stephen King story that has nothing to do with his usual specialization in terrifying fantasy literature, but instead constitutes a fierce plea against the death penalty: Hanks is a jailer in charge of death row, called ‘The green mile’ because of the color of the soil. In front of him Michael Clarke Duncan, a corpulent black man accused of murdering two 9-year-old sisters, sentenced to death. The character of Hanks changes position and wonders if the prisoner is really a murderer, since behind his appearance hides a naive personality, afraid of the dark and also with a supernatural gift. An essential film.

1 Steven Spielberg, 1998 (Filming, Prime Video | Apple TV+ for rent) Saving Private Ryan



War film directed and produced by Steven Spielberg that won five Oscars, including Best Director -Hanks was nominated for Best Actor-. Spielberg pays tribute to all those combatants of World War II by making a war drama full of humanity. The plot shows a group of soldiers who, after the landing in Normandy, must search for and rescue alive a soldier whose three brothers have died in combat and whom the high command wants to return home safe and sound. Hanks is here patrol captain John Miller. The story is narrated with extraordinary precision.