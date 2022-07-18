To the rhythm of Don Omar, Vin Diesel celebrates his 55th birthday on the set of Fast & Furious

the next movie of Fast&Furious is on the way. Its cast has been recording what will be the tenth installment of the action franchise for thirteen weeks and to finish the week of filming, the saga’s team surprised one of its great protagonists, Vin Dieselto celebrate his 55th birthday with him in advance.

On the eve of his birthday, the actor was filming what will be the next film in one of the most famous action sagas in cinema. And when they were done for the day, the team gave him an incredible surprise that Vin didn’t expect at all.

It happened on the filming set when the interpreter who gives life to Dominic Toretto in fiction had an impromptu celebration for his 55th birthday, an age that he turns this Monday, July 18.

Through his Instagram profile, the protagonist of the film shared a video to show the personalized cake that they gave him for his day. A moment full of emotion and gratitude for him, who could not believe the beautiful gesture of his colleagues.

“I can’t believe how grateful I am, how lucky I feel to have this production,” he said, as the iconic song from “Bandoleros” by Don Omar and Tego Calderónwho also appear in the movies.

“I’m speechless,” added Vin Diesel, before chanting one of the verses of the king of kings.

The words “happy birthday from your family” can be read on the personalized cake. On it there is also a car drawn, the cross that Toretto wears around his neck and the word “Fast”: a great detail that moved the actor.

“We’re done with week 13 of our Fast production. This is the moment the whole crew surprised me with an early birthday cake. Best Cast, Best Crew, Best Studio. I’m one lucky boy from New York. I hope to make you proud, to him and the world,” he commented at the bottom of the video.

Don Omar shared the same video on his Instagram profile to congratulate his “big bro” on his day.

The day that Vin Diesel turns 55 also starts a new week of filming, the fourteenth. This time in Rome (Italy), from where the actor shared a video revealing one of the destinations that we will see in the next Fast & Furious movie, which is scheduled to be released in 2023.

