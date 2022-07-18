Tigres lit up the Volcano after defeating Xolos with a goal from Fulgencio

Triumph seemed to resist tigers: there were three goals that annulled the feline team for being out of place, but thanks to the annotation of Raymundo Fulgenciothe Monterrey natives recorded their first win of the tournament against Tijuana for the slightest difference.

Those led by Michael Herrera They were dominant against their rival, even scoring chances, although the advanced position played against them badly. Just at minute 33′, John Paul Vigonopened the scoring, but their celebration was frustrated after the play was invalidated.

On more than one occasion, Florian Thauvin He was close to piercing the nets, however, his aim was not in the best version and after several failed attempts, two occasions arrived again that seemed to be the first for tigerswhich once again were annulled.

It was not until minute 77 when the attacker Raymundo Fulgencio gave victory to his team with a powerful shot from his right foot, with which he registered his second goal for this club and reconciled himself with the goal, since he had not scored since September of last year, thus giving ‘Piojo’ victory number 22 in his 46 games in charge of the university.

The unkind face was taken away by the Xolos who continue to receive goals: they have allowed at least one goal in their last seven games and the negative streak is increasing for the border team that has 10 commitments without being able to win. Furthermore, under the command of Ricardo Valino they have only managed to add one point out of the nine available so far.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: SAN LUIS VS RAYADOS: RAMOS RIZO ASSURED THAT THE PENALTY FOR MONTERREY WAS BADLY SANCTIONED