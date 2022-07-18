Thrills of Mahmood and Blanco added to a very famous video game

Do you remember the acclaimed victory of Broglie, Mahmood and Blanco, at the Sanremo 2022 festival? Well, now we find it in a very famous video game

The song that won the last edition of Sanremo was included in one of the most loved video games ever. We are talking about the song of Blanco and Mahmood, Chills, a song that can now be listened to even while playing. But in what title?

It happens very often that we can witness collaborations between video games and the world of entertainment, especially within the game we are talking about today. It has already happened in the past, where the Marshmello concert. Also in PUBG we are witnessing the arrival of a particular musical event.

Surreal to believe, Chills of Mahmood and Blanco within the famous title of Epic Games

Speaking of this title, don’t miss this one incredible offer. Not to mention the presence of the concert from Travis Scott. There was also the appearance of the bts, or an event in which the undisputed protagonist was Ariana Grande. And so it happens that, in some cases, there is a real twinning between video games and the world of music. To the point that that song that we continue to listen to on radio or TV is also included in that game with which we spend a lot of time connected. That’s exactly what happened with Chills. This was the first Italian song we could hear in Battle Royale by Epic Games, Fortnite.

Surely this is the umpteenth result that Broglie brings home, a song that has even managed to have a huge success on Spotify. To understand each other, we are talking about more than 100 million plays. Something that, for sure, will increase even more precisely because it has now been added to one of the most used games of recent times. Fortnite, in fact. A song that can be heard by tuning in through the radio during the game.

This could only be the beginning, as now the players are waiting for nothing more than to witness a virtual concert which he sees as the protagonist Mahmood And Blanco. Although, in this regard, no one has been released official communication by Epic Games. But it never hurts to hope.